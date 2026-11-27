The Atlanta Falcons will be without five players when they travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings on Sunday, forcing several adjustments to their lineup on both sides of the ball.

Atlanta officially ruled out left guard Matthew Bergeron, wide receivers Jahan Dotson and Zachariah Branch, safety DeMarcco Hellams and defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. on its final injury report.

Their absences leave the Falcons searching for replacements at multiple positions as they prepare for an important road matchup.

Bergeron’s absence will likely put Kyle Hinton in line to start at left guard. Hinton is expected to step into the starting lineup and help protect quarterback Michael Penix Jr. against a Minnesota defense capable of generating pressure. Maintaining stability along the offensive line will be especially important with Atlanta facing a challenging defensive front.

Andrew Voorhees is also a candidate at guard. He was acquired from the Baltimore Ravens in the trade that sent starting center Ryan Neuzil to the Ravens.

The Falcons will also need to account for the absence of two receivers. With Dotson and Branch unavailable, Olamide Zaccheaus is expected to receive an expanded role, while Chris Blair could also see additional opportunities in the receiving rotation.

It would be a prime game for tight end Kyle Pitts to step up. Pitts has been nearly invisible this season with just 29 catches for 270 yards in 10 games,

Atlanta could look to the practice squad for another option, potentially elevating a receiver to provide additional depth for Sunday’s contest. Having another available pass catcher would give the Falcons more flexibility with their offensive personnel and help account for the two absences.

On defense, rookie Avieon Terrell is the likely replacement for Bowman. Terrell could take on additional responsibilities in the secondary, particularly at nickel, where Bowman’s absence creates an opening. The rookie will have an opportunity to gain valuable experience against a Vikings offense featuring several capable playmakers.

Hellams’ absence creates another question at safety. Sydney Brown is likely the first man up, and Jammie Robinson is a potential replacement who could receive an increased workload. Robinson recently joined Atlanta’s active roster and provides another option as the Falcons work through their available personnel.

The Falcons could also explore other combinations in the secondary depending on how defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich wants to distribute the responsibilities.

With five players unavailable, Atlanta’s depth will be tested against a Minnesota team that presents challenges on both sides of the ball. The Vikings will also have Kirk Cousins back at quarterback, adding another storyline to Sunday’s matchup.

The Falcons will need their replacements to make an immediate impact. Hinton will be tasked with helping maintain protection up front, Zaccheaus and Blair will have opportunities to contribute in the passing game, and Terrell and Robinson could play important roles in keeping the secondary together.

Atlanta cannot afford too many breakdowns against Minnesota, particularly with so many players missing from its lineup. How effectively the replacements handle their increased responsibilities could go a long way toward determining the outcome of Sunday’s game.