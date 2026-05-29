Falcons Face Criticism Over Jahan Dotson Signing

The Atlanta Falcons addressed their wide receiver room in free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft. None of the additions the team made were blockbuster moves, but the Falcons did their best with the other needs they had to prioritize receiver.

ESPN's Bill Barnell, though, didn't like one addition the Falcons made at wideout -- veteran Jahan Dotson.

On Thursday, Barnell called the team signing Dotston to a 2-year, $15 million deal the worst move the team made this offseason.

"Over four years in the NFC East, Dotson averaged 0.9 yards per route run, which ranks 79th out of the 80 wide receivers who have run at least 1,000 routes over the past four seasons. You can chalk that up to the presence of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in the lineup alongside Dotson over the past two seasons, but being able to command targets by getting open is a skill. Dotson wasn't able to do that in Washington or Philadelphia," wrote Barnell.

"There's a point where taking a flier on Dotson makes sense, but it's not the $10 million guaranteed mark the Falcons hit this offseason."

Dotson had 18 catches, 262 receiving yads and one touchdowns in 17 games for the Philadelphia Eagles last season. He's never had more than 523 receiving yards in a single season.

Why Jahan Dotson Might Not Fulfill Falcons Contract

Barnwell made it clear that he's not surprised the Falcons moved on from Darnell Mooney. But the ESPN analyst obviously took issue with how the Falcons addressed replacing Mooney.

Along with Dotson, the team also signed receiver Olamide Zaccheaus and picked Zachariah Branch in the third round.

Neither one of those players come with the expense that Dotson does. That likely played a role in Barnwell deciding to pick the Dotston signing as his worst Falcons offseason move.

Dotson will only have a $5 million cap hit in 2026. But that will rise to $10 million next season. The Falcons could cut the veteran if he disappoints this fall and save $5 million.

Barnwell sees Zaccheaus as a quality depth receiver who will do more blocking than pass-catching. The ESPN analyst also views Branch as a great fit in the slot for Atlanta.

But based on previous production, Dotson leaves a lot to be desired as a WR2.

Why the Falcons Are Betting on Dotson This Season

Essentially, Barnwell sees the Falcons paying Dotson based on "his profile as a former first-round pick" instead of on his actual league production.

There might be some truth to that. Still, two years of Dotson with a cap hit of $10 million or less isn't much in the modern NFL.

Furthermore, the Falcons are comfortable with the small risk the receiver brings because of the upside Dotson could still provide at 26 years old.

“I see a lot of versatility from Jahan Dotson, he's a fast guy, he plays bigger than maybe the numbers say at times – and that goes back to his college tape,” said Falcons pass game coordinator Tanner Engstrand on May 19. “We're just excited to continue to find out exactly what he really likes to do, what he excels at, and then continue to just put him in those positions as we continue to evolve and get the installation going.”

If all Dotson needs to break out is more opportunities, he's very likely to get that in Atlanta.

Besides Drake London and the aforementioned three wideouts, unproven options such as Casey Washington, Keelan Marion, Dylan Drummond, Le'Meke Brockington, Chris Blair, and Vinny Anthony II are the other receivers on Atlanta's offseason roster.