Ex-Falcons Edge Rusher Signs Incentivized Deal With Dallas Cowboys

The Atlanta Falcons won't see their former defensive end Jonathan Bullard with the New Orleans Saints next season.

NFL Network's MIke Garafolo reported Saturday the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a 1-year contract with Bullard. The deal is worth as much as $2.5 million.

The #Cowboys are signing veteran DL Jonathan Bullard, per his agent Jon Perzley of @SPORTSTARSNYC.



Bullard is signing a one-year, $2.5M max deal on the day of his late grandmother Joyce’s birthday, which is fitting because he’s said she was a “hollering at the TV” Cowboys fan. pic.twitter.com/1F27t1dDHq — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 28, 2026

The 2026 campaign will be Bullard's 11th NFL season. He spent two of his first 10 years in the NFC South -- one with the Falcons and another with the Saints.

During 2021, Bullard posted 21 combined tackles while playing nine games with the Falcons. Last season, he registered 26 combined tackles, including four for loss in 15 games with Atlanta's archrival.

Cowboys Ink Former Falcons Edge Rusher Jonathan Bullard to Deal Potentially Worth $2.5 Million

Bullard has been playing on 1-year contracts since his rookie deal ended with the Chicago Bears. With the Falcons in 2021, he earned just under $1 million.

If Bullard reaches all of his incentives in his Cowboys deal, he will make the most money he ever has in a single NFL season.

His previous high in yearly earnings was $2.25 million with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024. That was the third year he played on a 1-year deal in Minnesota.

Last offseason, the Saints signed Bullard to a $1.42 million deal for 2025.

With the Falcons, Bullard was a strong tackler according to the Pro Football Focus player grades. That helped him post a respectable grade in run defense as well.

But Bullard doesn't provide much in the sack department. He's posted just 6.5 sacks in 131 career games.

At that time, the Falcons desperately needed edge rushers a greater threat in the pass rush. That's mostly why he spent just a season in Atlanta.

In 2021, Bullard lined up for 224 defensive snaps. That was 37% of the team's snaps on defense in Bullard's nine games.

Last season, the Saints deployed Bullard for 34% of the team's defensive snaps in his 15 contests.

Bullard played a career-high 644 defensive snaps in 2023. He also lined up for 574 defensive snaps in 2024.

The defensive end saw playing time on special teams in Atlanta too.

Bullard played three seasons for the Bears and three for the Vikings. In addition to the Falcons and Saints, he also played one season for the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks.

With the Cowboys, Bullard has now played for a team in every NFC division. But he's never played for an AFC team.