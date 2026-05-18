Ranking Every Game on the Falcons Schedule From Easiest to Hardest

The Atlanta Falcons will have a challenging 2026 schedule , with several formidable opponents on the slate. Despite what a lackluster opponent’s winning percentage (.465, good for fifth-easiest in the NFL) might indicate, this will be a gauntlet .

Of the Falcons’ 11 non-divisional opponents, seven of them are in the top half of the league in terms of Super Bowl odds. They also have five playoff teams (plus Joe Burrow in Madrid, Patrick Mahomes, and Lamar Jackson) on the schedule before their bye week.

Not ideal.

But as we continue digging into their slate of games for this season, Falcons OnSI has put together a ranking of the toughest opponents, from easiest to hardest.

WEEK 14 (Dec. 13, 1:00) - at the Cleveland Browns

The first team on the slate is Cleveland. This is the only team the Falcons will face that can reasonably be assumed to be picking in the top-10 of next spring’s NFL Draft. Kevin Stefanski’s former squad has a lights-out defense that will cause any team problems, but the offense still has significant quarterback concerns and depth issues at the skill positions.

Playing in Cleveland in December could pose challenges for a dome team like the Falcons, but they should have enough talent to win.

WEEK 2 (Sept. 20, 1:00 PM) - vs. the Carolina Panthers

The Falcons are favored in just two games this season, but one of them is against the Panthers in Atlanta. While Carolina had Atlanta’s number last season, it is unlikely they sweep the Falcons again. They handled several injuries in this game last season, and the Panthers outscored them 20-6 in the second half and overtime to steal the game (and the division).

Their home opener also comes at an important juncture for the Falcons, and a win could prove pivotal as they begin a tough stretch to start the year.

WEEK 17 (Jan. 3, TBD) - vs. New Orleans Saints

Speaking of games where the Falcons are favored to win, the home matchup against the Saints is the second. Atlanta will welcome Tyler Shough and the Saints offense at what could be an important period in the season for the NFC South. The Falcons wrap with three-straight divisional opponents (and this is their last home game of the season) in what figures to be a tight finish. The Falcons handled the Saints last season, but they will hope to finish strong against their division rivals.

WEEK 16 (Dec. 26 or 27, TBD) - vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers coaching staff could be facing a lot of heat at this point in the season, with Todd Bowles entering the year with some pressure to get this team back on track. If they struggle for any extended period, then he could find himself on the hot seat. Atlanta could take advantage (or spur it on) with a Week 16 win over their division rivals.

WEEK 4 (Oct. 5, 8:15) - at the New Orleans Saints (MNF)

The 20th anniversary of the ‘Dome-coming’ will have the city of New Orleans riled up and ready to go. The Superdome is always a hostile environment for the Falcons, but the crowd will be especially amped up for this one. Atlanta is on the second leg of back-to-back road games for this one, but they will have extended rest after playing on Thursday night the week before. That will come in handy for this one.

WEEK 8 (Nov. 1, 1:00 PM) - at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Falcons have won the last three games in Tampa, but all of them have come down to the wire. Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers offense will have their fifth new offensive coordinator in as many years (hello, Zac Robinson!), and it finally appears to have caught up with them. That defense, however, will be as formidable as ever.

WEEK 18 (Jan. 10, TBD) - at the Carolina Panthers

The Falcons will return to Charlotte with a terrible taste in their mouths after a 30-point romping by the Panthers last season. The season finale could have plenty of stakes, but the Falcons are looking to shake free from what has been a house of horrors for them (losers of three of their last four at Carolina).

WEEK 15 (Dec. 20, 1:00) - at the Washington Commanders

Atlanta benefited from Jayden Daniels’ absence in this game last season, winning a 34-27 game that never felt like it was that close. These two teams have been frequent foes over the last several years, having faced off every year since 2021 (Washington is 4-1). After a regression in 2026, the Commanders will look to rebound after a terrific first season for Daniels and former Falcons coach Dan Quinn in 2025.

WEEK 9 (Nov. 8, 9:30 AM) - vs. the Cincinnati Bengals (Madrid)

Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and the rest of this Bengals offense are about as good as it gets, but that defense is just the opposite. Expect a lot of points from these two teams in Spain.

WEEK 1 (Sept. 13, 1:00 PM) - at the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have dominated the Falcons in their all-time series (Atlanta has won just twice in their 19 meetings), and this game will be coming in Pittsburgh. The defense is well known, but Aaron Rodgers announced over the weekend that he would be returning, which makes that offense much more formidable.

WEEK 13 (Dec. 6, 1:00) - vs. the Detroit Lions

After losing both Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson to head coaching gigs, the Lions came crashing down to earth in 2026. They still finished with a winning record and will be a threat to reach the postseason again this season. With the steady hand of Jared Goff and the explosiveness of Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown, the offensive talent is undeniable. With Aidan Hutchinson back in the fold, the defense should also be solid again, too.

WEEK 6 (Oct. 18, 1:00) - vs. Chicago Bears

Chicago fans were overjoyed with Ben Johnson’s first season as head coach. He unlocked Caleb Williams and the Bears’ offense as they stormed to their first NFC North title in almost a decade. The cardiac Bears were magicians in the final minutes of games, making them prime regression candidates, but they will be a formidable opponent for the Falcons.

This game will also feature the return of Grady Jarrett to Atlanta for the first time since he left in free agency.

WEEK 12 (Nov. 29, 1:00) - at the Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings overcame some serious quarterback issues last season, but still managed to finish with a winning record. The skill positions and defense make them a tough opponent. The Falcons smothered the Vikings last year, but if Kyler Murray can rediscover what made him the No. 1 overall pick in Arizona, then Minnesota could prove to be one of the NFL’s best teams next season.

WEEK 10 (Nov. 15, 1:00) - vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes will face questions about his potential return after tearing his ACL late in the year, but he should be nice and established by the time the Chiefs come to Atlanta. His return vaults Kansas City to the top of the Super Bowl odds, but the offseason addition of Kenneth Walker makes this offense particularly tricky to stop.

WEEK 7 (Oct. 25, 1:00) - vs. San Francisco 49ers

Injuries buried the 49ers last season, but they are healthy and ready to make another run at a Super Bowl this season. George Kittle (Achilles) will likely be back in the mix by this point in the season, too. Kyle Shanahan’s offense is always a major threat, but the defense (manned by former Falcons head coach Raheem Morris) is also littered with talent. The Falcons couldn’t stop Christian McCaffrey last season, but a healthy Divine Deablo should help them there.

WEEK 5 (Oct. 11, 8:20) - vs. Baltimore Ravens (SNF)

The Ravens are led by a new head coach for the first time in two decades, but the franchise's identity remains clear. When this team is at its best, they are one of the most dangerous teams in the NFL. Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry are threats to bury anyone, and Jesse Minter should help elevate what was an atypically porous Ravens defense last season.

WEEK 3 (Sept. 24, 8:15 PM) - at the Green Bay Packers (TNF)

Playing at Lambeau Field in the Packers' home opener is tough. Matt LaFleur has led his team to the playoffs in six of seven seasons, and they should have one of the highest floors of any team the Falcons face this season. Jordan Love and Josh Jacobs are a difficult pair to slow down, but the Packers could be welcoming Micah Parsons back into the fold by this point.

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