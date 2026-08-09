Kevin Stefanski Pumps Brakes on Falcons' Rookie Hype

The Atlanta Falcons injected some much-needed speed, size, and athleticism into their linebacker corps this offseason. One of those players was sixth-round pick Harold Perkins Jr., who seemed to be on the fast track to being a first-round pick in his early days at LSU.

An injury slowed Perkins' rise, but a sub-4.4 forty at his pro day helped put him back on the radar. The Falcons got him on Day 3 of the draft, and right now, he looks like a steal.

Perkins has been getting rotated in with the first-team defense at linebacker, along with presumed starter Christian Harris and fellow rookie Kendal Daniels. Divine Deablo is the starter at the other linebacker spot, while the others look to replace Kaden Elliss and provide better depth than the Falcons had at the position last year.

Perkins' speed is a differentiator among his fellow linebackers, and his versatility may be as well. A sixth-round pick is hoping just to make contributions on special teams, and Perkins fits the bill as well, but he also has some pass-rusher in his background. Being able to help the team at three spots definitely plays in his favor, but head coach Kevin Stefanski is quick to remind everyone that we're still dealing with a rookie trying to find his way.

"Remains to be seen," Stefanski answered at his press conference on Friday when asked if Perkins could play right away this year. "I think for any rookie - it's important that they keep the main thing the main thing. I think ‘Perk’ is doing a nice job of that. And then it's about earning roles. I've told you guys, we're not there yet. We're not handing out jobs just yet. He's earning more reps, and we'll see if he can earn a role doing this.

"It's the classic type of thing - the more you can do for a football team. If you can play special teams, it's a great bonus for our roster. If you can have multiple jobs and you're not just in one position, or you’re not pigeonholed into one position, that gives us as a football team versatility along the roster. I think ‘Perk’ is earning those types of roles, but certainly, he’s not there yet."

One of the things that may have held Perkins back in the draft process is his size. He measured 6'1 and 223 pounds at the combine. That's a little undersized for a linebacker, inside or outside. However, Stefanski doesn't see his size as being a drawback.

"I think he's pretty big," Stefanski said. "All shapes and sizes. And we'll use guys based on their ability. I've been around plenty of guys that don't have the quote-unquote exact measurements that you think you want at height or length and those types of things. But he's plenty big, he's plenty fast, plenty strong, and he's got the right attitude. We'll keep bringing him along based on what he earns over the course of these weeks.”

There's room for Perkins to add some size to his frame, but he's got difference-making speed. He's fully healthy after knee surgery held him back. After Jalon Walker's season-ending injury, his ability to rush the passer just became an even bigger asset.

Stefanski may be pumping the brakes, but there are plenty of reasons to be excited about what Perkins can bring to the team in his first year.

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