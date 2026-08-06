Matthew Bergeron Explains Why Massive Falcons Extension ‘Means the World’

The Atlanta Falcons’ future includes left guard Matthew Bergeron.

On Saturday, Aug. 2, the Canadian product inked a four-year contract extension worth $96 million, with $60 million guaranteed. The deal tied him as the highest-paid NFL guard alongside Tyler Smith of the Dallas Cowboys.

The 2023 NFL Draft second-round pick out of Syracuse is entering his fourth season, all with the Falcons.

“It means the world to me, especially being drafted here, growing here as a player, and just growing with the team,” Bergeron told reporters after signing the extension. “Atlanta has become home to not only myself, but my family as well. Everyone welcomes you with open arms – the southern hospitality.”

Chase Callahan of Excel Sports Management negotiated Bergeron’s deal with Atlanta’s general manager Ian Cunningham.

“Matthew is the type of player you build around,” Cunningham said in a prepared statement. “He’s establishing himself as one of the top young guards in the NFL, and his toughness, consistency, and leadership have made him a cornerstone of our offensive line and the culture we’re building in Atlanta.

“Extending players like Matthew reflects our commitment to investing in the trenches and building a strong foundation for the future. We’re very excited [that] he will be a Falcon for years to come. We also appreciate Chase Callahan for his professionalism, communication, and partnership throughout this process.”

Bergeron has etched himself as one of the NFL’s top offensive linemen.

At 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, he earned a 70.8 Pro Football Focus grade, 22nd out of 81 eligible guards. Additionally, the 26-year-old has earned preseason praise, as NFL Media considers Bergeron and Chris Lindstrom among the premier guard tandems entering 2026.

“Put on the tape, ‘Berg’ just plays a style that fits who we want to be,” said Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski. “I give him credit; I give his coaches credit in terms of his development and his growth as a player. Very physical, very smart. We like a lot of his physical tools. His length jumps out at you when you’re watching him as a guard when he uses his hands. The right makeup. Plays this game extremely hard right there on the edge.”

Bergeron’s specialty is run blocking, but he admitted that he’s also improving in pass protection with the help of Falcons offensive line coach and NFL coaching veteran Bill Callahan.

“My work ethic and the way I carry myself are never going to change. I’m going to hold myself to a high standard,” Bergeron said. “It’s not going to be perfect, but I’m going to work my ass off with those guys.”

Atlanta has its young core locked up for years to come.

This offseason, the franchise has orchestrated deals for wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts, and has made Bijan Robinson the highest-paid running back in NFL history. All were drafted in the last five years.

The Falcons’ homegrown stars will be responsible for leading the team to halt an eight-year NFL Playoff drought under first-year coach Stefanski.

“As the years go by, it’s slowly becoming our team,” Bergeron said of himself and his peers.

“There’s definitely more ownership on the way we practice. Hold ourselves accountable, but also hold the team accountable when things aren’t right. And also just buying into what Coach Stefanski is trying to do here.

“Hopefully, we get to play some meaningful football here soon,” he added. “It’s going to be truly a great turnaround, for sure.”

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