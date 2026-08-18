Kevin Stefanski Shares Biggest Goal for Falcons Joint Practices With Colts

The Atlanta Falcons are headed to the Circle City for week two of the NFL preseason.

Wednesday, Aug. 19, marks the first of two days of joint practices between the Falcons and the Indianapolis Colts at the Grand Park Sports Campus. The teams face each other again in practice on Thursday, Aug. 20.

“Two really good days planned versus the Colts,” Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters at his media availability on Monday, Aug. 17.

“Have had some great conversations with Coach Steichen and their staff on things that we’re going to try to get done. I think it’s always good to go up against a different team in practice, the proverbial different color jersey. Big week for us. Excited about it.”

Stefanski’s joint practice checklist includes redzone execution, two-minute drills, and general competition.

“A lot,” Stefanski said when asked what he hopes to accomplish in Indianapolis. “A lot of situational football will get accomplished.”

The Falcons-Colts joint practices are paramount for Atlanta’s starters. They will get the majority of the practice reps and be under a microscope as position battles continue to unfold.

That means the Tua Tagovailoa-Michael Penix Jr. quarterback battle saga begins a new chapter during the practices. Returning from a partially torn left ACL and awaiting 11-on-11 clearance, Penix will do individual and 7-on-7 drills.

Meanwhile, Tagovailoa is full go and will get the 11-on-11 snaps under center. He played in Atlanta’s preseason-opening 27-7 loss to the Denver Broncos last Friday, Aug. 14, completing 3-of-5 pass attempts for 22 yards.

Other Falcons position battles to watch in Indianapolis include slot receiver, inside linebacker, and nickelback.

The Falcons head coach plans to rest starters when the teams meet in a preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 22, at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium. Colts head coach Shane Steichen is also likely to sit his first-teamers.

“We’ll get a lot of good reps for our starters. They’ll get the majority of the reps, which is by design,” Stefanski said. “They will not play in the game on Saturday.”

Coming off taking a body blow from the Broncos on their home field, the Falcons eye the franchise’s first preseason win since 2023, which came against the Miami Dolphins. The Colts (0-0-1) tied with the New England Patriots 13-13 in their preseason opener on Thursday, Aug. 13.

Falcons-Colts will be televised on FOX 5 Atlanta and streamed on Fubo or NFL+.

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