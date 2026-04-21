3 Late-Round Sleepers the Falcons Can’t Afford to Miss in the NFL Draft

With sixth and seventh-round picks in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons will have the chance to take a low-risk, high-reward swing on an unheralded prospect who could provide value either down the line or right away.

With the draft just days away, Falcons on SI takes a look at three late-round prospects Atlanta can’t afford to miss.

CB Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin

After a monster showing at the NFL Combine, Demmings thrust himself into the spotlight. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

After finishing his collegiate career with a program record nine interceptions and 35 pass breakups, Demmings is viewed as one of the top small-school prospects heading into the upcoming draft.

Measuring at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds with a 6-foot-3 wingspan while running a 4.41 40-yard dash and jumping 42 inches at the NFL Combine, he paired freakish athleticism with polished technique to dominate the FCS level over the past few years.

His speed allows him to stay disciplined without overcommitting early on routes, while his long arms give him the freedom to disrupt passes at the last second.

Demmings' lack of experience against Power Four competition could be a cause for concern, but his ability to rise to the occasion at the Senior Bowl proved that he can compete with top talent.

Charles Demmings, Cornerback from SFASU had some good wins in one on ones at the Senior Bowl. What stood out to me was the way he finishes plays. https://t.co/8OPmj2YRt6 pic.twitter.com/iQWjpDyMSM — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) February 4, 2026

WR Eric Rivers, Georgia Tech

While Rivers' best seasons came during his time at FIU, he has flashed enough potential to warrant a late round selection. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Rivers' stat line was limited by Georgia Tech's run-heavy scheme, but his overall production throughout his collegiate career gives reason to believe he can translate it to the NFL.

While playing for FIU during the 2024 season, he caught 62 passes for 1,172 yards (11th-most in FBS) and 12 touchdowns (fifth-most in FBS). Last season, he caught 46 passes for 658 yards and two touchdowns.

Measuring 5-foot-10 and 176 pounds with a 4.35 40-yard dash at the 2026 NFL Combine, the Chattanooga native has the versatility to handle a full route tree and the speed to be a home-run threat for a team like the Falcons that often draws defenders into the box with its strong run game.

OG Febechi Nwaiwu, Oklahoma

With one of the best pass-blocking grades in college football, Nwaiwu 's size and production make him an intriguing prospect | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fresh off a First-team All-American campaign, Nwaiwu is one of the most decorated prospects with a late-round projection.

While starting 13 games for the Sooners last season, he finished the year as the FBS' third-highest graded pass blocking guard while also ranking among the top half of run-blockers at the position.

Nwaiwu demonstrated his versatility by taking over 100 snaps at three positions last season (left guard, center and right guard), which could give him immediate value as a spot starter before hopefully carving out a consistent role with the team.

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