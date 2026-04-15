Atlanta Falcons Go Different Direction in NFL Network's Latest 5-Round Mock Draft

With a little over one week away before the Atlanta Falcons are on the clock at the NFL Draft, mock draft season is blessedly almost at an end. While the endless speculation is fun, it can get tiresome over the course of the four months from the end of the season until draft night.

It's inevitable that there will be an infinite number of combinations of players the Falcons select in the various mocks, but we pay attention to the biggest names in the business and the pool of players that might be available when the Falcons are picking through the various rounds.

ESPN's Matt Miller had a mock a few weeks ago that we particularly liked, because it found the sweet spot of filling needs with the best prospects available. He had the Falcons taking defensive tackle Christen Miller, wide receiver Deion Burks in the third, and cornerback Will Lee III in the fourth.

This week, NFL Network's Chad Reuter released a five-round mock draft that had the Falcons going a different direction in the third round, a move that was eyebrow-raising.

One Logical, One Surprise Pick

Reuter also had the Falcons taking Christen Miller at No. 48. The 320-pounder from UGA has been a popular pick among draft pundits for weeks. With the Falcons back on the clock at No. 79, Reuter had Atlanta selecting running back Mike Washington Jr. out of Arkansas.

This move was a surprise for several reasons. First, Washington falling to No. 79 seems unlikely. Even with the devalued nature of the running back spot, he put on a show at the NFL Combine. A bigger back, he measured 6'1 and 223 pounds and ripped off a 4.33 forty to go with a 39" vertical and a 10'8 broad jump.

His relative athletic score (RAS) put him at a 9.88 out of a possible 10, measuring his athleticism against nearly every player in history at running back. He rushed for 1,070 yards and 8 touchdowns on an impressive 6.4 yards per carry with the Razorbacks last season.

Second, for the Falcons, this would definitely feel like a "best prospect available" type of pick, with Atlanta being surprised Washington was still on the board. The Falcons had arguably the best 1-2 punch at running back in the NFL last season, but after losing Tyler Allgeier to free agency, Atlanta backfilled with Brian Robinson Jr.

Running back isn't exactly a need for the Falcons in 2026, and it's a position that you don't necessarily need to develop. A rookie running back is expected to be able to contribute right away should Atlanta decide to draft one next season.

Taking Washington in the third would be a surprise, but it would be justifiable.

He's big. He's fast. He's productive. Finding touches in 2026 for each of Bijan Robinson, Robinson, and Washington would be nearly impossible, so it would seem to be a bit of a luxury pick with players like wide receivers Burks and Josh Cameron, offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge, linebacker Harold Perkins Jr., and cornerback Julian Neal still on the board.

Each of those players, with the possible exception of Rutledge, would have an easier path to the field on the Falcons in 2026.

With the Falcons' fourth-round pick, Reuter had Atlanta selecting Georgia State wide receiver Ted Hurst. Hurst is another player whose stock has risen during the pre-draft process. Playing in relative anonymity for the Panthers, Hurst checked in at the NFL Combine at 6'3 7/8" and 206 pounds with a 4.42 forty.

He'd be a steal at No. 122.

Getting two local products in Miller and Hurst and adding an explosive weapon like Washington would be a good haul for the Falcons in the first-four rounds of next week's NFL Draft.

Taking a Day 2 running back would certainly qualify as a surprise in Atlanta.

The draft begins next Thursday night with the first round. The Falcons' first pick is in the second round, which begins on Friday, April 24th at 7 p.m. EST.

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