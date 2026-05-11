Meet the UDFA Quietly Entering the Falcons’ Summer Competition

FLOWERY BRANCH – While most eyes are on the Atlanta Falcons’ starting quarterback battle, the fight for the final quarterback spot may prove just as important this summer.

The Falcons signed Jack Strand as an undrafted free agent at the conclusion of the NFL Draft last weekend, and he will compete with veteran newcomer Trevor Siemian for the reserve quarterback role on this team.

Strand, 21, was the starter for Minnesota-Moorhead for the last four seasons. He took the job four games into his freshman year (2022) and proceeded to break the school record for single-game completions and was second-team All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference for his 2,280 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

After cementing his job as the starter his freshman season, he improved as a sophomore. Strand threw for 3,914 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions over 11 games, setting the program record for pass attempts, completions, yards, and touchdowns. He was named the MSUM Athlete of the Year, the NSIC Offensive Player of the Year, and first-team All-NSIC for his year.

He finished as a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy in each of his final three seasons with the Dragons, which is awarded to the best player in Division II. He would win the NSIC Offensive Player of the Year award again as a senior after resetting his own records, throwing for 42 touchdowns.

Strand finished with 1,147 career pass completions, 13,161 career passing yards (10th in Division II history), and 126 career touchdowns. More important than any stat in a box score, the quarterback led the program to three consecutive winning seasons for the first time since the 1990s.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, Strand has some good size for the position, and he has a rocket for an arm. While he will have a long road to potentially making a crack at the roster, he could also compete for a shot at the practice squad.

Friday provided the first glimpse of the intriguing prospect on his road to achieving that goal.

UDFA quarterback Jack Strand getting some throws in. You can see the whip of an arm that people talk about pic.twitter.com/EIVrlAFdAD — Garrett Chapman (@gchapatl) May 8, 2026

“Jack was a guy that we did a lot of work on, watched a lot of tape on him, spent time with him as part of the [draft] process, and brought him in for a visit,” Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “Very intelligent young man, great size for the position.”

The traits are certainly there for Strand, but there is going to be a significant learning curve for the undrafted free agent. There is for any player, but especially for one making the leap from Division II to the NFL, and Stefanski acknowledged that reality.

“But it's a transition, like it is for any player,” he explained. “I don't care what division you're coming from. It's a transition. So he's got the right attitude, and I’m excited to work with him.”

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