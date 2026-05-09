Kevin Stefanski Sends Clear Message to Falcons Rookies at Minicamp

Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski is not afraid of playing his rookies. While there is a long way to go before any of those decisions are made, the Falcons' head coach made it clear that if they are ready, they will play.

“In this day and age, we’re counting on rookies to play,” the Falcons’ head coach said. “There's no concern about putting a guy out there when they're ready. I think so much of this game is earning a role. If a rookie earns a role and week one, he's ready to go, then he'll be out there.

“I don't think you have the luxury of redshirting players, so to speak. So we'll take it on a case-by-case basis, but I've had a lot of experience with young players, that when they're ready, they play.”

While the Falcons put several rookies on the field last year, it was not always the case with the previous regime. Brandon Dorlus and Ruke Orhorhoro both took what were referred to as “redshirt years” by former head coach Raheem Morris, but that does not appear to be the case moving forward.

And, like he mentioned, Stefanski is not foreign to the idea of playing his rookies.

While he was in Cleveland, rookies were a major part of the team. Harrold Fanin, Dillon Gabriel, Quinshon Judkins, and Shedeur Sanders were all mainstays of the Browns’ offense last season, and that was consistent from the Stefanski era.

Players, no matter their experience, need to be ready to play.

Philosophy aside, Friday marked the first real step toward proving it. The Falcons' rookies got their first taste of professional football on Friday afternoon. 46 players, including two veteran tryouts and three rostered veterans, made their way across the field for the first time at Flowery Branch.

It is an exciting time for these players. Linebacker Kendal Daniels says it is only just now starting to sink in that he is in the NFL, and he found himself staring across the field at the coaching staff.

“I don't know if it really set in yet,” the rookie linebacker said. “I think I'm just in the mode of learning plays and just kind of in the grind right now. I think it'll set in once training camp comes and the pads get back on, or probably when I meet the older guys and get out there with them, but just enjoying the moment right now.”

To that end, Stefanski does not want to put too much on their plates right now. He stressed that this is strictly an acclimation period for the rookies. The action on the field largely consisted of stretches, light drill work, and walk-throughs.

But it is a constant competition, especially for players who know nothing beyond today is guaranteed. Everything is being watched, and rookie wide receiver Zachariah Branch certainly understands that reality, but he is taking it day by day.

With the receiver room turning over this offseason, opportunities for young players could arrive faster than expected. The third-round pick could eventually work his way into the starting lineup, but he insisted that isn’t on his mind, at least not yet.

“My mindset is definitely to just continue getting one percent better every single day,” Branch said. “I like to get coached hard, and I'm kind of a perfectionist. I don't like messing up, so I like to be on my details and things like that. If I did make a mistake, I want to be able to make sure that's the last time I make that mistake, and not be a repeat offender at making a mistake.

“I’m just trying to be a leader overall in the receiver room with these guys out here, and just make sure we're all on the same page, and trying to elevate every single practice.”

Branch pointed out that the jugs machine was working just beyond the media scrum, and that was his next stop. It was his routine to get that workout in after every practice, and it was business as usual for the wide receiver.

The stress and pressure to perform have not fully set in yet – that will come this summer – but Stefanski is excited to be back on the field and coaching his team again. The Falcons' head coach is excited about what this rookie class has in store for the franchise's future.

Now it’s time for them to get to work.

“I think you're gonna see a bunch of young men that are eager to work,” the head coach said. “[It’s about] putting our head down and keeping the main thing, the main thing. It’s what we do around here. I think the guys that we're bringing in this weekend fit in that world really well.”

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