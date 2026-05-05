What GM Ian Cunningham Revealed About the Atlanta Falcons During the NFL Draft

For a team that entered the NFL Draft without a first-round pick and a sample platter of needs, the Atlanta Falcons have come away with a clearer identity than expected. In new general manager Ian Cunningham’s first draft at the helm, the Falcons made a few priorities clear while also showing faith in positions of uncertainty by not heavily addressing them.

Falcons On SI evaluates what Cunningham’s first draft revealed about Atlanta’s direction.

Front-Seven Was A Priority

Half of Atlanta's draft picks were players that will line up on the front seven. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

While the Falcons’ first two picks were used on skill players, they spent the rest of the draft addressing the trenches, with three of their six picks aimed at improving the front seven.

Atlanta’s pass rush was dominant last season, quickly jumping from the league’s worst to finishing with the second-most sacks in the NFL (57). But while the Falcons have the athleticism to win on the edges, they struggled against the run, allowing the ninth-most rushing yards in the league, and have lost two key pieces: starting linebacker Kaden Elliss and defensive tackle David Onyemata, making matters worse.

By selecting two versatile All-Conference linebackers in Oklahoma’s Kendal Daniels (fourth round, No. 134 overall) and LSU’s Harold Perkins Jr. (sixth round, No. 215 overall), Cunningham showed he is emphasizing athletic linebackers who can move sideline to sideline and rack up tackles.

Both players should immediately compete for playing time as off-ball linebackers alongside starter Divine Deablo, Atlanta’s only proven option at the position.

Sixth-round pick Anterio Thompson (No. 208 overall) could also carve out a role in the interior defensive line rotation with a strong training camp, as the Falcons lack a reliable starter and will likely operate by committee at the position.

Atlanta Targeted Plug-and-Play Options Early

Expect former Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell to immediately start opposite his older brother, A.J. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cunningham wasn’t interested in developmental projects with his first two picks. He needed players who could contribute right away. While Avieon Terrell (Second round, No.48 overall) and Zachariah Branch (Third round, No.79 overall) each bring their own question marks, they both have the athletic talent and high-level Power Four starting experience to make an immediate impact.

At cornerback, Atlanta has yet to find a reliable starter to pair alongside Terrell's older brother, A.J. Originally viewed as a first-round pick before a lingering hamstring injury pummeled his draft stock, the younger Terrell graded among the FBS' top 10 players at the position last season, and has spent the past three years as a starter.

New GM Ian Cunningham

believed Aveion Terrell was a can't pass prospect, if he was on the board, they were not moving off of him. The brother story, as I said is cool and incredible, but don't get it twisted Aveion is proven and one of the top CB in this draft and not just lil… — Carl Dukes (@putemupcdukes) April 25, 2026

Last year’s starter, Mike Hughes, graded among the bottom half at the position, giving reason to believe the Falcons could roll with a brother duo at corner.

The team will also need help at wide receiver, because while tight end Kyle Pitts and running back Bijan Robinson have served as valuable targets, Atlanta has yet to find a true No. 2 receiver.

While Drake London will be called upon to run a wide route tree and handle the majority of targets, Branch brings an explosive element that could allow the Falcons to turn short and intermediate passes into chunk gains.

"He is a great schematic fit and also a great personal fit for what we believe in and how hard he works. He’s a player you can line up all over the field," said Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Confidence in the Offensive Line

The Falcons only drafted one offensive lineman in the 2026 NFL Draft. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Atlanta’s offensive line graded among the league’s top half last season, with guard Chris Lindstrom and center Ryan Neuzil ranking among the top 10 run blockers at their positions, while left tackle Jake Matthews posted an 82.4 pass-blocking grade, the fifth-highest at the position.

Although former starting right tackle Kaleb McGary announced his retirement last month after missing the entire season with a knee injury, the Falcons moved quickly to stabilize the spot, signing former Kansas City Chiefs tackle Jawaan Taylor, a Super Bowl champion with 111 career starts.

Cunningham's only attempt to bolster the unit via the draft came in the 7th round, when they selected Ohio State offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa, a long-term project who didn't start a game for the Buckeyes last year.

One newcomer that could add immediate depth is former First-team All-American James Brockermeyer, an undrafted center who helped lead the Miami Hurricanes to a National Championship appearance last season.

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