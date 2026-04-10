After All-Pro Campaign, Bijan Robinson Still Chasing More

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons arguably have the NFL’s best running back in Bijan Robinson, but the reigning scrimmage yards leader has his eyes set on surpassing that otherworldly performance from last season.

Robinson ran for a career-high 1,478 yards (5.1 yards per carry) and added 820 receiving yards. His 2,298 scrimmage yards were the 12th-most in a single season in NFL history. The output led to Robinson's second Pro Bowl nod and a first All-Pro selection. The dynamic back also finished fourth in Offensive Player of the Year voting.

“Last year was a cool year,” Robinson said on Wednesday. “But this year I want to be even better in all aspects.”

Improving on a season like that will prove to be very difficult, even for a player like Robinson. One area he identified, in particular, is with ball security. He fumbled four times last season, losing three. Some of those came in crucial spots, including one against the Seattle Seahawks that started a scoring deluge by the future Super Bowl champions.

Coming into 2026, Robinson’s skill set matches well with his new head coach, Kevin Stefanski.

The back has improved every season of his career, so when he says there is room to improve, it is better to take him at his word.

After last year, he (5,648) passed Chris Johnson (5,606) for the third-most scrimmage yards by a player in his first three career seasons in NFL history. He trails only Hall of Famers LaDainian Tomlinson (6,145) and Eric Dickerson (5,816) on this list.

The numbers are astronomical, but the history books do not seem to matter all that much to the star running back. For Robinson, those individual accolades carry less meaning without postseason success.

“People always say to me: 'Bro, you're like 12th-highest all-purpose player in NFL history,’” Robinson explained. “But I am like, ‘Cool, but it wasn't good enough because we didn't accomplish what we wanted to accomplish.’”

The Falcons finished 8-9 and outside of the playoffs for an eighth straight season. For everything that Robinson has accomplished on the field, he has yet to make a postseason appearance. The back is doing everything he can to change that.

“Every year I'm trying to be better than last year in all aspects of my game, my leadership, my faith, everything,” Robinson said. “I'm just trying to be a lot better than I was the year before, even when it comes to my goals on the field, off the field.”

Just like last offseason, Robinson has been out in California training with fellow All-Pro Christian McCaffrey. The two elite running backs work together to find ways to keep up with their health. On the field next season, he will have a new running mate in Brian Robinson Jr., who should only help the back stay fresh during the regular season.

As the back goes into year four, the back is looking to continue taking the NFL by storm.

“Me being here for now, going on my fourth year, and me now being a veteran leader to these guys, it's pretty cool. I am pretty excited, even just with how I feel,” Robinson said. “They always say, like, [these are] your prime years, but I really feel like this is the best I have felt my whole time being here.”