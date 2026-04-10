Falcons Backfield Reset Starts with Chemistry Between Robinsons

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons will be unveiling a new-look running back room in 2026. Bijan Robinson is back, but Brian Robinson Jr. was added to replace the recently departed Tyler Allgeier, and Tyler Goodson was brought in for additional depth.

As the Falcons return to Flowery Branch for voluntary workouts this week, the goal is for these players to start building relationships. The Robinson duo is already familiar with each other through Christian McCaffrey, a friend of Bijan’s and a former teammate of Brian’s.

“Me and Brian, we’ve became close already, and he’s a solid dude,” Bijan said. “Just from talking to him and passing by throughout our careers, but he's already ready to go. We already talked about what's to be expected, what we want to do, and how we want to do it. But we have another guy who can carry the load, too.”

Robinson, 27, has been both a starter and a backup at various points throughout his career. He has 37 career starts and posted 3,341 scrimmage yards over four seasons between the San Francisco and the Washington Commanders. He is capable as a receiver out of the backfield, highlighted by his 368 yards through the air in 2023.

Before his trade last offseason, Robinson put together three consecutive seasons of 700 or more rushing yards with the Commanders (4.1 yards per carry). His role was clearly diminished with the 49ers, but he ran for 400 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns. These numbers are very similar to Allgeier, who averaged 4.0 yards per carry in Atlanta.

The Falcons will be counting on his counterpunch to Bijan’s explosiveness.

“He brings a lot of power to his game,” Bijan said about his new running mate. “I'm trying to run away from you, but him? He brings – kind of similar to Tyler [Allgeier] – when they're in the game, they just bring a presence when they have the ball in their hands. You’d better be ready to break down and tackle, because if not, they'll run through you. They'll run through your face.”

The duo will be a featured part of the new-look Kevin Stefanski offense. Elite one-two punches in the running back room were a standard facet of his Browns teams. When his offenses were at their best, Nick Chubb was regularly spelled by players like Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson, or Jerome Ford.

His first unit in Atlanta will likely be the best duo the offensive coach has featured.

“[He is a] really talented football player who I think matches exceptionally with what we want to do with him and Bijan,” Stefanski said about adding Brian Robinson to the running back room. “The skill set and how they marry each other, how they complement each other – we want to have an attack that's not just a one-person attack. You have to be balanced in this league. I think Brian gives us an opportunity.”

If the pairing develops as expected, Atlanta’s rushing attack will be the foundation of Stefanski’s first season in Atlanta.