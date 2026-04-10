Atlanta Falcons Make Logical Move with Bijan Robinson's Contract

The Atlanta Falcons have gone ahead and locked up running back Bijan Robinson, where they could. They exercised his fifth-year option. He'll make about $11.3 million, with his base salary and cap hit being identical.

It's one of the easiest decisions that this team could make when it comes to retaining a player. Robinson is entering his fourth season in the NFL. There is no reason to wait. It's already a given that he will stick around for the fifth year of his contract. Might as well get it over with and keep him around on the cheap.

Based on Spotac's projections, he's sticking around well below his market value after another monster season. The current projection has him worth $18.9 million for a season, and there are likely teams that would pay a bit more to attain him.

The 24-year-old is coming off another career year. He led the NFL in scrimmage yards with 2,298. He was one of two players to have at least 2,000 scrimmage yards in 2025. The other being 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey.

He also had 11 total touchdowns, the second consecutive year in which has reached that mark. He's also recorded at least 1,400 rushing yards in back-to-back seasons for good measure.

He was named First Team All-Pro by the Associated Press for the first time in his career, and he finished fourth in the voting for the Offensive Player of the Year award, which was won by Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. It was his second season receiving a nod for the Pro Bowl.

The Falcons are set for a new era under head coach Kevin Stefanski in 2026. While they had a late surge, winning their final four games, it wasn't enough to reach the playoffs. They went 8-9 in Raheem Morris' second season as head coach, and he was shown the door.

Robinson will continue to lead the way in the run game, but will be in tandem with a new running back this year. Tyler Allgeier signed with the Arizona Cardinals soon after the starting gun of free agency.

Brian Robinson Jr. and Tyler Goodson have joined the running back room. The new Robinson one the staff is expected to be the one who will pick up the spot left by Allgeier's departure.

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