Arthur Blank Announces Major Falcons' Structural Change, Including Rich McKay

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons have announced major structural changes to the organization following an eighth straight season that failed to meet expectations. Arthur Blank penned the letter to fans, expressing his disappointment and what the franchise will be doing in the weeks and years ahead.

Blank’s first decision involved the changes with the head coach and general manager, but he made it clear that it would not stop there, citing what he called “significant changes.” These decisions come after a “deep, thorough and intentional health assessment of our entire football operation over the last two months” from the Sportsobology agency.

Here are the major decisions that have been made.

The Falcons will be adding a new president of football from outside of the organization, who the new head coach and general manager would report to. This individual – who will directly report to Blank – will have final decision-making authority and will work with the club’s president and CEO to “ensure the team's football and business operations are appropriately aligned with unified organizational goals to deliver success on the field and in all areas of engaging Falcons fans.”

Additionally, Greg Beadles will officially elevate from president to the referenced president and CEO of the Atlanta Falcons, effective today, succeeding Rich McKay. Beadles will continue his oversight of the business end of the Falcons’ organization.

Beadles, in addition to the three new individuals (GM, head coach, and the president of football), will oversee the organizational changes that have been identified.

McKay, who has been with the Falcons in various capacities since 2003, will move to five full focus to the “major events on the near horizon for Atlanta with the 2026 FIFA World Cup and NFL's 2028 Super Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (MBS); renovations to MBS and construction of a world-class training facility for AMBSE's new NWSL franchise and the launch of that team coming in 2028; and other business development and organizational projects in various stages of planning.”

McKay will continue to be a member of the board of trustees, an associate director of the Blank family foundation, co-chair of the NFL Competition Committee, and the incoming chair of the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce board for 2026.

Blank is scheduled to address the media on Thursday morning around 11:20 a.m., according to an earlier announcement from the franchise.