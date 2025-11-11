Atlanta Falcons Add Former Dolphins Defensive Lineman
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA – The Atlanta Falcons announced via press release on Tuesday that they have signed defensive lineman Ben Stille to their practice squad. In a corresponding move, the Falcons then released offensive lineman Raiqwon O’Neal and long snapper Zach Triner.
Stille is a former undrafted free agent out of Nebraska. The Miami Dolphins signed the 6-foot-4, 296-pound defensive lineman at the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent that season in Miami, but has bounced around the league a bit since.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH
Since 2022, Sille has made stops Cleveland Browns (2022), Arizona Cardinals (2023-24), and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2024). The defensive lineman has played in 18 games, where he has recorded 17 tackles (seven solo), three quarterback hits, two sacks, one pass defense, and one fumble recovery.
He spent six seasons in college from 2016 to 2021. In that time, he played in 53 games (34 starts) and totaled 149 tackles (70 solo) and 14.5 sacks as a Cornhusker.
The veteran joins trench player Kentavius Street on the Falcons’ practice squad. He will provide some depth for a unit that just moved on from Ta’Quon Graham, who was released last week.
The Falcons currently have six active defensive linemen on their roster, but Sam Roberts left Sunday’s game with an ankle injury. The full extent of that injury is not yet known, but this could be a potential backup option if he were to miss extended time.
O’Neal was signed on October 21, but has now been waived three weeks later. The veteran has played in three games in the NFL, all with the Seahawks in 2023. O’Neal later joined the Buccaneers on their practice squad in 2024, where he spent last season.
Triner was brought in last week as an emergency backup for the Falcons' long snapper Liam McCullogh. The veteran was dealing with a family matter off the field, and Morris confirmed last week that the move was only a precautionary measure for the team.
The Falcons currently sit at 3-6, having lost each of their last four games. In Week 11, the Falcons are back home at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where they will look to avenge a 30-point loss from Week 3 to the Carolina Panthers. Kickoff for that game is set for 1:00 p.m.