Falcons Add Rookie Defensive Back

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons have signed rookie UDFA safety Tysheem Johnson to their practice squad, per an announcement from the team on Monday afternoon. He will occupy the vacated spot that was cleared when the Falcons signed veteran cornerback C.J. Henderson to the 53-man roster.

The former Oregon Duck and Ole Miss Rebel was with the Chicago Bears over the summer during training camp, but he was waived with an injury designation after suffering an undisclosed injury during the team’s activities. He reached an injury settlement with the team, and had been without a team in the time since.

As a college player, Johnson played in 13 games as a true freshman with the Rebels. He finished with 47 tackles, four tackles for a loss, one sack, one pass defended, and an interception. He was named to the freshman All-American team for his efforts that season.

The defender followed that up with a 78 tackle season in 2022 that also included four tackles for a loss, and a pair of passes defended over 13 games.

Johnson then transferred to Oregon after his sophomore season, and played in 28 games over his final two years in college. He combined for 137 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, a sacks, five interceptions, and eight passes defended with the Ducks. His senior season garnered him an All-Big Ten honorable mention for his effective ball skills and physicality in tackling.

Over his years in school, his teams played in two conference championship games (winning one), and had a combined record of 43-11.

The defensive back fell out of last spring’s NFL Draft in large part due to his smaller 5-foot-9, 195 pound frame, but his 4.49 40-yard dash would have been eighth among safeties at the NFL Combine. He has some speed and coverage skills that the Falcons should be able to utilize on special teams, should the need arise.

The 6-9 Falcons have a pair of games remaining this season to close out their 2025 season, both at home. Their next matchup will be against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.