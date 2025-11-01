Atlanta Falcons Add to Wide Receiver Room Ahead of Patriots Matchup
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons have elevated wide receiver Dylan Drummond from their practice squad ahead of their Week 9 showdown with the New England Patriots.
Saturday’s move marks the second time that the practice squad wide receiver has been elevated to the active roster for a game day. He was last elevated for the Falcons’ 24-point Week 8 loss to the Miami Dolphins last Sunday. Drummond did not record a stat in that game, but he did play six offensive snaps in the game.
Practice squad players are allowed to be elevated three times per season. A fourth would require being signed to the 53-man roster.
This is the second season that Drummond has spent on the Falcons’ practice squad. Before that, he played with the Detroit Lions and New York Giants on their practice squads in 2023.
He played his college football at Eastern Michigan, where he spent five seasons. He played in 48 games, recording 183 receptions for 2,208 yards (11.1 avg.) and 14 touchdowns.
Atlanta is facing a lot of pressure to get its offense going after a pair of poor performances. One key thing they will be looking for is someone at the wide receiver position to help them do that.
“We're looking for that next guy to step up,” offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said Wednesday. “I've been mentioning David Sills [V]. He's done a great job, hasn't gotten the rock as much. But he is doing a good job separating when he gets chances. The ball just hasn't found him that much, and then Casey Washington, another guy, I know we've talked about a bunch, but we've definitely got to get Casey back rolling and get him going to use some of the tricks that he has. But again, we're just looking for those guys to just elevate their game, and again, I anticipate Mooney, from this point forward, kind of taking off. Now that he's feeling good.”
Fortunately, both Darnell Mooney and Drake London figure to be at full health heading into this weekend after both had struggled with injuries at various points this season.
The Falcons are entering a critical two-game stretch after slipping below the .500 mark on the season. The first of the two comes this weekend against a streaking Patriots team that has won five straight games.
Meanwhile, the Falcons will enter this game after losing their second straight game. If they wish to avoid a third, a strong offensive performance will be necessary.
Kickoff between the Patriots and the Falcons is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. This is the first of a pair of road trips for the Falcons over their next two weeks.