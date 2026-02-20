Atlanta Falcons 'Dream Trade' for Pro Bowl QB Proposed by B/R

The Atlanta Falcons head into the 2026 NFL season with a completely revamped leadership structure. Kevin Stefanski takes over as head coach, Ian Cunnignham steps in as general manager and franchise legend Matt Ryan returns as the president of football operations.

Although Atlanta has fixed a new regime in place, the roster still has some question marks, with a big one being the quarterback position.

Michael Penix Jr. is rehabbing from a partially torn ACL suffered in a Week 11 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. Veteran Kirk Cousins is expected to be released ahead of the March 13 league deadline, though a return on a cheaper team-friendly deal remains a possibility. Meanwhile, Emory Jones was cut on Tuesday, further thinning the depth chart at the QB position.

Thus, Bleacher Report’s Moe Morton believes a dream trade for Atlanta would be landing Tua Tagovailoa at a discount rate.

“New Miami Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan made it clear that Tua Tagovailoa isn’t part of the team’s future plans when he talked about the need to “find our guy” at quarterback,” Milton wrote.

Penix has expressed that he believes he will be ready for Week 1, however, Milton still believes that the Falcons should trade for Tagovailoa as insurance, believing that the left-handed quarterback could thrive under Stefanski.

“The Falcons could re-sign Cousins to a cheaper deal than his current one, but they should consider an upgrade who can start in case Penix isn’t ready for Week 1… Tagovailoa has missed several games because of concussions, but he’s performed at a Pro Bowl level and helped lead the Dolphins to the playoffs twice. He could flourish under two-time Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski.”

Tagovailoa was a Pro Bowler in 2023, when he helped lead Miami to an 11-6 record, completing 69.3% of his passes for a league high 4,624 yards, 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Aside from his history of concussions, the biggest issue surrounding the quarterback is his massive contract. He is guaranteed $54 million this season. However, Adam Schefter reported that the Dolphins are willing to pay a portion of Tagovailoa’s salary to make a deal more palatable for a potential suitor.

The new Stefanski/Cunningham regime does not have the same ties to Michael Penix Jr. as the previous front office, who drafted him eighth overall in 2024. If Miami is willing to take on the brunt of Tagovailoa’s contract, a trade could carry some logic for Atlanta.

However, it’s far from a slam dunk. The Falcons hold just five picks in 2026, after moving their first-rounder in a 2025 trade-up for James Pearce Jr. While Penix’s injury history raises concerns, Tagovailoa has his own durability questions, including three NFL concussions and another in college.

Atlanta does need another quarterback on the roster, but free agency may be a better solution. A veteran like Joe Flacco would cost only cap space, not draft capital, and already has familiarity with Kevin Stefanski’s system.

Ultimately, the new regime has some decisions to make at the quarterback position, and trading for Tua Tagovailoa is an option that they could explore. However, with limited draft capital and Tagovailoa fielding his own set of questions around his long-term health, it is far from a “dream” scenario for the Atlanta Falcons.

