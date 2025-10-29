Falcons Look to Rediscover Explosive Run Game in Patriots Matchup
The Atlanta Falcons have arguably the best running back in the NFL in Bijan Robinson and a quality back in Tyler Allgeier. Allgeier rushed for over 1,000 yards in his rookie season and has quietly been among the top backs in yards after contact year in and year out. Meanwhile, Robinson finished fourth in the NFL in total yards from scrimmage last season, with 1,887 yards.
After a Week 6 victory over the Buffalo Bills in which Atlanta recorded over 200 yards on the ground, the Falcons have struggled to run the ball. Inexcusable as their last two games have been against a 49ers defense missing their All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner and the Miami Dolphins, who were 29th in the NFL against the run.
In those two games, the Falcons have combined for 85 total rushing yards. 85. To make matters worse, since Robinson’s career-high 81-yard rushing touchdown against the Bills in Week 6, both running backs have only broken one run for 10 or more yards combined. In the last two games, the longest rush either back has had is nine yards.
There are no excuses for not getting Robinson going in either of Atlanta’s last two games. The Falcons are 3-0 this season when Robinson has 17 or more carries. They are 0-4 when the back has 14 or fewer carries. In the Falcons' last two losses, Robinson has 23 combined carries for just 65 yards on the ground.
Head coach Raheem Morris said on Monday, the running game is vital to the success of the offense following Sunday’s 34-10 loss to the Dolphins.
“We’ve got to get our run game going,” Morris said. “That’s our lifeline of everything we want to do. When we get that going, we’re a really good offense; if we don’t, it’s like what happened yesterday [Sunday],”
If the Falcons want any hope of salvaging their season, they need to find a way to get their run game going.
“I think we’re a running football team that’s able to go out there run it on just about anybody when you want to run it,” Morris said about Atlanta ahead of the Bills game.
Morris said the Falcons could run it on anybody. Last week, they couldn’t run the ball against one of the worst defensive fronts against the run in the NFL.
To get back on track, the Atlanta Falcons will need to rediscover their identity on the ground. The offense runs through Bijan Robinson, and when he’s involved, Atlanta wins. Until the Falcons recommit to the run, they won’t win many more games.