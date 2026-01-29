Atlanta Falcons General Manager Decision Could Be Imminent

The Atlanta Falcons’ search for its next general manager may finally be coming to an end. According to NFL insider Albert Breer, the Falcons have completed their discussions with both Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and Houston Texans assistant general manager James Liipfert.

Breer writes that a decision from Falcons brass may be imminent.

“I’d expect a decision soon on the Falcons’ open GM job after they interviewed Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham on Thursday morning and Texans assistant GM James Liipfert on Thursday afternoon, with president of football Matt Ryan and owner Arthur Blank involved in this round,” Breer wrote for Sports Illustrated .

Cunningham has long been believed to be the favorite for the position, and was the only candidate the team had requested for an interview for several weeks, but Liipfert has reportedly made a rapid ascent in this consideration.

Both candidates were brought in as the only finalists after a first round of interviews brought in four others.

Cunningham is well-connected to the Falcons through his general manager, Ryan Poles. Falcons president of football, Matt Ryan, played with him at Boston College, and they have remained quite close. He has touched nearly every aspect of football operations, and has cut his teeth with some of the industry’s best general managers – he has stops with both the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles, but has been in his current role since 2022.

His time with Howie Roseman and Ozzie Newsome gave him a front-row seat to how some of the best organizations run, also netting him a pair of Super Bowl rings. His time in Chicago has given him a chance to be a decision maker, which netted the Bears their first playoff victory since 2010. Chicago also won just its second NFC North title in that span this season.

Liipfert, a Georgia native and graduate of Georgia Tech, has had a similar experience to Cunningham in the sense that he has touched a winning organization before branching off on his own. He netted a pair of Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots as a scout, but has since been assisting with personnel decisions in Houston.

His draft work in Houston was highlighted by cornerstone selections like Will Anderson Jr., Derek Stingley Jr., and C.J. Stroud, while also uncovering mid-round contributors such as Nico Collins, Henry To’oTo’o, and Jonathan Greenard.

A decision between the two could come shortly.