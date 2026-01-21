Falcons to Interview Contributor to Patriots Dynasty for GM

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly interviewing Houston Texans assistant general manager James Liipfert for their general manager vacancy. This report first came from The Athletic ’s Dianna Russini .

Liipfert just finished his first season in this role. He was promoted last summer after serving as the executive director of player personnel and the assistant director of personnel/director of college scouting.

Before his time in Houston, Liipfert spent nine seasons with the Patriots as a scout (two years as an assistant, four years as an area scout, and three as a national scout). He helped New England win nine division titles and two Super Bowls from 2009 to 2017.

He is a native of Marshallville, Georgia, and was a three-year letterman as a linebacker at Georgia Tech. He graduated in 2008 and immediately started his career with the Patriots.

“The worst thing you can have in the NFL, probably in any organization, is have a general manager and a head coach who don't see their roles the right way, the same way, and are trying to make decisions based on a different set of standards,” Falcons owner Arthur Blank said about his search for a general manager and head coach. “We're very sensitive to that, and that goes both ways, GM and head coach.”

There are two other rumored front-runners for the opening : Josh Williams of the San Francisco 49ers and Ian Cunningham of the Chicago Bears, but the reports have started heating up.

Cunningham has played a central role in the development of the Bears’ roster, turning them into a playoff team and NFC North champions in 2025. He has cut his teeth with some of the best decision-makers in the NFL, with stops with Howie Roseman in Philadelphia (2017-2021) and Ozzie Newsome in Baltimore (2008-2016).

Williams is in his first season as the director of scouting and football operations with the San Francisco 49ers. He worked his way up from an assistant in the scouting department to now, where he directs pro and college scouting efforts, supports player development, and assists in contract negotiations.

The Falcons have requested to speak with Steelers assistant general manager Andy Weidl.

Weidl been in the NFL since 1998, but with the Steelers since 2022. He is reportedly a well-respected personnel evaluator around the league and has been a primary decision-maker in the draft with Pittsburgh. Like Cunningham, Weidl has stops with the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens.

The Falcons likely do not feel a lot of pressure to make this hiring decision post haste. They are the only franchise with an opening after the Dolphins hired Jon-Eric Sullivan on January 9th.