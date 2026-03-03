Atlanta Falcons Linked to Former First-Round, Disgruntled Quarterback

The NFL Combine in Indianapolis has come and gone, but news from the biggest job interview in sports has continued to emerge. With major roster moves still to come across the league, and free agency looming, the Atlanta Falcons have been in the middle of lots of those rumors.

One of the key questions the Falcons will need to answer this offseason is what they plan to do at quarterback, and Atlanta has been mentioned alongside several prominent players. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is one option mentioned, but the Falcons may also be running for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

The former No. 1 pick appears to be on the way out of Arizona after signing a $230.5 million contract extension in 2022. The Cardinals are considering cutting the veteran after making just one playoff appearance over the last seven seasons.

When he is healthy, Murray has been a solid starting quarterback, but health and consistency have proven to be issues for him – he has finished just one full season with the Cardinals since 2020.

In a report coming from NBC Sports NFL insider Matthew Berry , the Falcons could be in the running for Murray if/when he reaches the open market.

“​​The Jets were definitely one team I heard he could possibly play for next year. I also heard Atlanta could be in play. And I know there are a lot of press reports out there about Minnesota,” Berry wrote. “So where Kyler lands will be a big story this offseason. And I don’t think he’s guaranteed a starting job. My guess is it will be similar to Daniel Jones last year, where (if Kyler’s a free agent) he will go to the team where he has the best chance to start and maybe do a one-year prove-it deal.”

Similar to the situation in Indianapolis last offseason with Anthony Richardson, the Falcons have a young, unproven quarterback already on the roster.

Ian Cunningham and Kevin Stefanski have stopped short of confirming that Michael Penix Jr. will be their starting quarterback in 2026, but they have confirmed that Kirk Cousins will not be around to find out. Cunningham confirmed last week that the veteran will be released before the league year, and he will not return.

Penix, on the other hand, will continue his rehab program. The knee injury he sustained puts him on a trajectory to return at some point this summer, or maybe even in the early fall. In a perfect world, he would be allowed to recover at his own pace.

If Murray can be acquired on a veteran minimum, then he could be a strong candidate to elevate a struggling quarterback room.