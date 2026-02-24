Falcons GM Ian Cunningham Confirms Future of Kirk Cousins

INDIANAPOLIS – Atlanta Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham confirmed on Sports Radio 92.9 The Game Tuesday morning that veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins will be released on the first day of the league year. Cunningham, who joined the station live from the NFL Combine, was speaking with Steak Shapiro on The Steakhouse, where he confirmed the earlier reports.

“We’ve had a good conversation with Kirk the other day, and then Mike, his representation, as well. I let him know that our plan would be to release him on the first day of the league year,” Cunningham said. “The contract structure allowed for that to occur. Out of respect for Kirk and for Michael, we felt like that was the best decision, and the timing was right to let them know our intentions and plan so that they can put a plan together for themselves.”

Cousins signed with the Falcons in March of 2024 after six years with the Minnesota Vikings. Despite recovering from an Achilles tendon tear that cost him his 2023 season, Cousins was expected to come in and provide quarterback stability in Atlanta. It was only a month later that the Falcons drafted Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth-overall pick.

Cousins served as the team’s starter for the first 15 games of the season, where he led the Falcons to a 6-3 start. The season would then go awry after he sustained a shoulder injury against the New Orleans Saints, and he would finish his season throwing one touchdown to nine interceptions.

He was benched in Week 15 in favor of Penix, who would finish the season as the starter and begin the 2025 season in that same role. Cousins served as the backup for Penix last season, but came on to start the final seven games after Penix suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Carolina Panthers.

Over his two seasons in Atlanta, Cousins went 12-10 as a starting quarterback, throwing for 5,229 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions. The veteran quarterback, who will be 38 by the time the 2026 season kicks off, will now be looking for a fourth stop of his career.

Cunningham also confirmed a report from Monday on The Steakhouse that the Falcons intend to place the franchise tag on Kyle Pitts Sr. That move is expected to be made official at some point on Tuesday.