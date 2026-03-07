Which Atlanta Falcons Could Get An Extension This Offseason?

The Atlanta Falcons and the rest of the NFL world are just a few days away from kicking off the new league year and the news cycle into the next gear with the legal tampering window. As we approach the first major roster-building period of the offseason, it is easy to forget some extension-worthy players who need to be addressed.

Ian Cunningham’s first major decision of his tenure as general manager was to put the franchise tag on tight end Kyle Pitts Sr . That move ensures that the Falcons will have the inside track on any negotiations with the second-team All-Pro. In addition to that move, Cunningham chose not to tender defensive lineman Sam Roberts, allowing him to enter free agency next week.

But what about the players who are entering the final year of their deals? Falcons On SI took a look at the team’s roster to determine who could be extension candidates.

Tight End Kyle Pitts Sr.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Current Deal – Franchise Tag ($15.045 million guaranteed)

After Kyle Pitts was franchise tagged by the new regime last week, he could get a new deal at any point between now and the July deadline. Should they not agree to a deal or trade the tight end, that one-year deal becomes fully guaranteed for 2026.

The Falcons are in a bit of a precarious spot with Pitts. If they offered him a larger deal (in the range of $16 to $18 million AAV), they would run the risk of him reverting to his 2023-24 production. If they do not, and he plays well again in 2026, that number could eclipse $19 million AAV. With these question marks surrounding the player, they could choose to let him play on the franchise tag this season and avoid unnecessary risks.

Safety Jessie Bates III

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Current Deal – 4-year, $64.02 million ($36 million guaranteed)

Jessie Bates has been an outstanding addition to the Falcons’ secondary since coming to Atlanta in 2023. The team captain has made 51 starts, where he has amassed 13 interceptions (three returned for a touchdown), eight forced fumbles, and 332 tackles. Bates will be 30 by the time he becomes an unrestricted free agent next offseason, but he has shown himself to be a valuable asset to this defense.

Not only could an extension ensure he remains in Atlanta, but it would also offset a portion of his $24.7 million cap hit for 2026. His current deal has an average annual value (AAV) of $16 million, but already has some baked-in void years through 2029, which could make it a bit tricky. If the Falcons can make the money work, retaining Bates long-term could be a good decision to make this offseason.

Wide Receiver Drake London

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Current Deal – Entering fifth-year option of fully guaranteed rookie deal ($16.817 million)

Drake London has been a cornerstone piece of the Falcons’ offense since being drafted eighth overall in 2022. He has improved every year of his career and has earned a new contract with the team. London’s best season came in 2024, where he piled on 100 receptions for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns, but looked to be well on his way to surpassing those totals last season before a PCL injury derailed his 2025.

The Falcons would be wise to capitalize on London now instead of waiting for the wide receiver market to continue ballooning. A $30-32 million (AAV) deal would get him alongside players like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Garrett Wilson, D.K. Metcalf, and Tyreek Hill, and that could get it done this offseason. If they choose to wait, that number will only go up.

He is not going to reset the market (Ja’Marr Chase’s $40.25 contract holds that mark), but Puka Nacua, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Chris Olave, Zay Flowers, and George Pickens will raise that price tag for London.

Linebacker Divine Deablo

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Divine Deablo | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Current Deal – 2-year, $14 million ($7.6 guaranteed)

The free agent deal that the Falcons signed Divine Deablo to last offseason looked like a steal in 2025. He was a crucial piece of the defense, as evidenced by the team’s 0-5 record when he was unavailable due to injury (fractured forearm). Deablo, who will still only be 28 by next season, was a force all over the field. He finished with 73 tackles, a sack, seven passes defended, and five tackles for loss. His sideline-to-sideline and pass coverage were instrumental in the success of the Falcons’ attack-minded front seven.

His current deal is team-friendly, but the Falcons can add years to the contract with his current cap hit ($8.9 million). That total is less than what he would fetch on the free agent market, and Atlanta may be able to get him for a little bit more than that in AAV. If he puts together a season like he did last year, his price tag will likely skyrocket.

Left Guard Matthew Bergeron

Atlanta Falcons guard Matthew Bergeron | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Current Deal – 4-year, $8.97 million rookie deal ($7 million guaranteed)

Before Matthew Bergeron, the Falcons were a revolving door at the left guard position. Since he’s arrived, the position has been totally locked down. Bergeron has started 49 of a possible 51 games since being drafted by the team in 2023.

The guard market can get a little interesting, depending on what the Falcons would be comfortable paying. Chris Lindstrom is one of the highest-paid guards in the NFL ($20.5 million), and Bergeron is unlikely to command that much. He could push into the $15 million-plus market.

Defensive Lineman Zach Harrison

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Zach Harrison | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Current Deal – 4-year, $5.6 million rookie deal ($1.05 guaranteed)

Despite dealing with some injuries last season, Zach Harrison had a breakout season in his first year with Jeff Ulbirch as defensive coordinator and Nate Ollie as defensive line coach. The attack-style front was a great match for his ability, and he accounted for 4.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and 22 tackles in just seven games.

Harrison was seen as a raw defender with some upside as a draft prospect, and he was able to put some of those physical traits to use last season. Still only 24, he flashed the upside that Falcons brass saw in him, and there is plenty of room for improvement. Atlanta could secure him on a team-friendly deal that could look very good over the next couple of seasons.