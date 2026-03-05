Falcons Could Clear Nearly $12 Million in Cap Space with Latest Move

The Atlanta Falcons are short on cash heading into free agency, with several holes to fill. With just $8.9 million available before they take on a big hit with Kirk Cousins' release in the next few days, there are still several moves new general manager Ian Cunningham can make to clear space.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting on Thursday morning that the Falcons are making the most obvious move by releasing underporfming wide receiver Darnell Mooney.

"The Falcons are planning to release WR Darnell Mooney, sources say, with Mooney set to count $18.4M against the salary cap," Rapoport wrote on X. "Mooney, still just 28, has averaged better than 13 yards per catch in each of the last three seasons."

Atlanta Falcons Combine Tracker, All the Latest News, Rumors, and Moves

If the Falcons designate him a post-June 1 release, they'll save $11.9 million against the cap this year and take on $1.5 million in dead money next season, according to Over the Cap. This move will get them to roughly neutral when they make the Cousins move official and take on $22.5 million in dead money.

If they decide to take on all of his dead money this year, the Falcons will save $7.4 million this season while carrying $11 million in dead money in 2026 and none in 2027.

However, Cousins' contract is subject to up to $10 million in offsets, or rebates, if you will. When Cousins signs with a new team, every dollar up to $10 million he makes this season will go back to the Falcons, making his total compensation from Atlanta $90 million across two turbulent seasons.

Mooney was one of five moves we wrote about in January that could easily save the Falcons up to $50 million in cap space. Three of them are pending. Mooney, Cousins, and the release of special teamer KhaDarel Hodge, which was reported earlier this week.

The final two are releasing tight end Charlie Woerner and restructuring the contracts of guard Chris Lindstrom and safety Jessie Bates III.

In 2024, Mooney was signed to a three-year, $39 million contract, with $26 million guaranteed, essentially a two-year deal with a club option. After the 2024 season, the move looked like a masterstroke from then general manager Terry Fontenot.

Mooney delivered 62 catches for 992 yards and five touchdowns, and there were high expectations for him heading into 2025 with the strong-armed Michael Penix Jr. taking over at quarterback.

Then Things Went Wrong

Mooney broke his collarbone the first day of training camp in July, and never recovered the form he showed in early 2024. He finished the season with 32 catches for 443 yards and a single touchdown. Worse, he was still targeted 72 times and had a paltry 44.4% catch rate (not all his fault).

As Drake London missed time with an injury, Mooney saw less time on the field than practice-squad journeyman David Sills V. In the three-game stretch from Weeks 12-14, Mooney saw 148 snaps while Sills took 185. It was painfully obvious that Mooney's time in Atlanta was coming to an end, and the Falcons would release him, rather than take on a massive $18.4 salary cap hit.

It also became obvious as Sills and fellow practice squad members like Dylan Drummond were logging snaps in the back half of the year, that other than quarterback, wide receiver was the team's biggest need.

As we've discussed roster building on these pages and on the Falcons Podcast, the Falcons need at least two receivers in this offseason cycle. One in free agency and one in the NFL Draft.

The contact period for free agency starts on Monday, and expect the Falcons to be busy trying to get help for London, Penix, and whichever of the bevy of veteran quarterbacks Atlanta is linked to that eventually joins the Falcons.

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!