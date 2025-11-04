Atlanta Falcons May Need to Get Creative Along Its Offensive Line Amid Injuries
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons continued their injury misfortunes in Week 9 against the New England Patriots. They lost both guards to various lower-body injuries in the 24-23 loss in Foxborough.
Left guard Matthew Bergeron exited the game on their first drive with an ankle injury, while right guard Chris Lindstrom left the game with a “lower body injury.”
“Obviously, you give those guys until Wednesday to see what's happening,” Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Monday. “‘Berg’ was the ankle yesterday, had to leave out, probably the second play or so. Chris made it through most of the game and had to leave. Their replacements came in, did a pretty good job. I can't complain about that. But, look forward to getting those guys back, and we'll know more about that as the week goes on.”
Guard Kyle Hinton stepped in for Bergeron, and Jovaughn Gwyn came on in place of Lindstrom on the Falcons’ final drive.
Hinton, a fourth-year pro out of Washburn, has appeared in 35 games (one start) since 2022 for the Vikings and Falcons, but only once this season. Hinton has one start since coming to Atlanta in 2023. Gwyn, meanwhile, has only appeared in three games since being selected in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft (225th overall).
The exact injury or prognosis for either player is not currently known, but it could call for a bit of creativity if it is to be for any prolonged period of time.
Tackle Jake Matthews, who has also dealt with an ankle injury this season, is firmly entrenched along the left side, and center Ryan Neuzil is firmly planted in the middle, but everywhere else is theoretically open for movement if those two are forced to miss any action.
Swing tackle Storm Norton could be making his return to the active roster this week, and he could take over Elijah Wilkinson’s spot at right tackle. Wilkinson practiced all summer along the interior before the injuries to Kaleb McGary and Norton forced the Falcons to move him outside. With new injuries emerging on the interior, he could move back to guard.
“That's always a possibility of Storm coming back in,” Morris said. “You're talking about a guy who's played significant ball for us. But we’ll have to see where Storm is. Obviously, he's still in that window, trying to make it back. Wish him nothing but the best. We'll see where he is, and we'll move forward from there.
“But, for sure. Elijah's played guard for us, he's played tackle for us, and Storm’s started at tackle for us. That's one of those different things. Obviously, [Kyle] Hinton has some significant starting time for us and things of that nature, so all those things are a possibility.”
Norton has been inactive for the Falcons’ last two games, but Wednesday will mark 14 days since he was designated to return. He still has eight days remaining in his 21-day window, meaning the Falcons do not have to decide for another week if they choose.
If he is ready, and the Falcons lose either of their guards due to these injuries, there are options for them to deploy aside from Hinton or Gwyn. Only time will tell.