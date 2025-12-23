Falcons Have Pair of Players Named to NFL Pro Bowl Roster

FLOWERY BRANCH – The NFL’s 2026 Pro Bowl class has been officially announced, and a pair of Atlanta Falcons have made the final cut for the NFC roster – running back Bijan Robinson and right guard Chris Lindstrom.

Robinson, who finished fifth among players at this position in the fan vote, received his second-straight nod to the Pro Bowl games, while Lindstrom will be making his fourth-straight appearance.

Lindstrom has been an anchor for the Falcons along the right side of the offensive line since being drafted in 2019. Despite dealing with some injuries this season, the guard has played in 970 snaps over the course of their 15 games.

“His display of toughness, just for our team,” Head coach Raheem Morris said Monday. “The mentality, the tough guy, the attitude, the swagger, everything that you talk about from being an offensive lineman and a leader and a captain for our football team, he's exemplified that at a very high level.

“So, Chris Lindstrom is playing at a Pro-Bowl level.”

Robinson leads the NFL in yards from scrimmage (2,026) and has been the lightning rod for this offense since being drafted to the Falcons in 2023. Morris has often referred to his running back as being the best player in football.

"Yeah, he's the best player in football,” he said in October ahead of the team’s matchup with the Bills. “I've said it multiple times. I can't say it enough. You can always have your pick. You can always go out there and figure out who you want to vote for, but in my opinion he's the best player in football.”

The Falcons also had Kyle Pitts Sr. named as the No. 2 alternate at tight end (the starters are George Kittle and Trey McBride) and A.J. Terrell Jr. as the No. 4 alternate for cornerbacks (the starters are Cooper DeJean, Jaycee Horn, Quinyon Mitchell, and Devon Witherspoon).

The Falcons had just two participants selected for the initial rosters last season – right guard Chris Lindstrom and special teamer KhaDarel Hodge, with running back Bijan Robinson filling in later as a replacement. That was Lindstrom’s third selection, while it was the first for Hodge and Robinson.

The Pro Bowl Games will take place in the San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesday, February 3rd, alongside the Super Bowl LX festivities. The AFC and NFC will play in a flag football game, while being coached by Pro Football Hall of Famers Jerry Rice (NFC) and Steve Young (AFC).