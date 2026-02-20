Atlanta Falcons Pre-Combine Mock Draft Delivers Weapons for Michael Penix

The Atlanta Falcons are starting to turn their attention to Indianapolis for the annual NFL Combine. The festivities are set to kick off at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 23rd, and we took a look at what the Falcons could do come April’s Draft.

Atlanta currently holds picks 2-48, 3-79, 4-114, 6-196, and 7-231. They will not have a first-round selection after trading that pick to the Los Angeles Rams for the rights to select James Pearce Jr., and they will not pick in the fifth round after trading that pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for the rights to draft Xavier Watts.

Ian Cunningham, the new Falcons general manager, has been on the record with his affinity for draft picks.

“There are different ways you can use them, but that's why we value them. That's why we will value them," he said. “We only have five right now, but we had, we only had five in Chicago my first year there, too. I think we ended up with 10. So we love those picks, and we're going to definitely build through the draft that way.”

The Falcons could always make trades for swings at the plate, but assuming they don’t, Falcons OnSi took a swing at how the draft could unfold using the Pro Football Focus mock draft simulator.

2-48 – ELI STOWERS, TE, VANDERBILT

The Falcons have a major decision looming with tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. Should they let him walk in free agency, the tight end position suddenly becomes one of their biggest holes. They are set to return just one player (Charlie Woerner), and he is not a threat in the receiving game.

Eli Stowers offers them a player with outstanding long-term upside. After catching 62 passes for 769 yards (leading all tight ends) and four touchdowns, Stowers was named first-team All-SEC and first-team All-America. He won the John Mackey Award as college football’s top tight end last season, joining players like Mark Andrews and Tyler Warren.

Before the season, Stowers was named to Bruce Feldman’s ‘ Freaks List 2025 ’ for his outstanding athleticism. His broad jump of 11-3 last offseason would have been the second-longest at last year’s Combine, trailing only Nick Emmanwori. He pairs that with a 39-inch vertical, a top speed of 21.43 miles per hour, and a power clean of 360 pounds.

There is a growing trend in the NFL of teams using two- or even three-tight end sets more frequently. So, even if the Falcons opt to retain Pitts on a short-term deal, Stowers could provide an elite second option for Atlanta with potential to turn into a dominant player down the road.

3-79 – CHRIS BRAZZELL II, WR, TENNESSEE

The Falcons have a glaring need for playmakers at wide receiver, and Chris Brazzell II would check that off for them in a big way. He’s a speedy player with great size (6-foot-5) to win contested catches downfield. Darnell Mooney was supposed to be the Falcons’ field-stretching playmaker, but he fell well short of those expectations in 2025.

In his final season at Tennessee, he recorded 62 catches for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns. He had one game last season where he was taken away (Arkansas, where he recorded just one catch), and was a consistent contributor.

At a third-round value, Brazzell would provide outstanding value for a player capable of making an immediate impact opposite Drake London.

4-114 – TIM KEENAN III, DL, ALABAMA

Tim Keenan III has the chance to become a reliable anchor along the interior defensive line for the Falcons, while providing some athletic upside in the long run and depth in the short run.

Atlanta finished 24th in run defense (126.2 yards allowed per game) and 27th in expected points added per rush (+0.01). With the amount of talent Atlanta could lose in free agency, the Falcons need to add some size and depth on their interior, and Keenan offers them that in spades. At 320 pounds, he has fantastic size and projects as a strong run defender. He finished his senior season with 11 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble.

6-196 – LOGAN JONES, C, IOWA

Logan Jones was the anchor on a Joe Moore-winning offensive line and won the Rimington Award as college football’s top overall center. He was also a finalist for the Outland Trophy as the nation’s best offensive or defensive lineman.

Ryan Neuzil is entering the final year of his deal and started 17 games for the Falcons last season, but could be seen as expendable if Jones could beat him out in training camp. Moving on from Neuzil could free up $2.83 million in cap if Atlanta did part ways with Neuzil.

7-231 – JOSH CAMERON, WR, BAYLOR

With the depth issues the Falcons have at the wide receiver position, it should be expected that they add several players this offseason. With a seventh-round pick, Josh Cameron could provide some value as a depth piece on offense and compete for the returner role on special teams. He offers a strong build at 6-foot-1, 224 pounds that should adapt to the NFL, and he can play both inside and outside.

He was a two-time first-team All-Big 12 wideout after combining for 121 catches for 1,626 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2024 and 2025, but he still has some development to do in route refinement before he becomes a consistent contributor.