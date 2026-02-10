Five Atlanta Falcons Entering Make-or-Break Season in 2026

The Atlanta Falcons are entering a new era in 2026, with new head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Ian Cunningham. Regardless of that fact, there are always going to be players entering a season with a level of uncertainty.

Players are always competing for their jobs, but these five Falcons are the ones we have identified as ones entering make-or-break years in Atlanta.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

The biggest candidate for this title is third-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Penix, who will be 26 by the time next season kicks off, is recovering from a third season-ending knee injury of his career. Penix tore his left ACL in November, and the recovery timeline should have him back at some point next summer. The question of change at quarterback will remain until he proves he can stay healthy, but also until he can show more consistency when he is available.

He completed 60.1% of his passes last season, averaging 220.2 yards per game with nine touchdowns and three interceptions over his nine appearances.

Despite a 3-6 record last season as a starter in 2025, Penix flashed some of the physical gifts the old regime saw in him from college. He also displayed some of the inconsistencies that are not uncommon with young players in the league, but lingering injury concerns have seemed to exacerbate those issues.

Furthermore, the Falcons will need to decide on Penix’s fifth-year option next offseason. If he cannot put together a full sample size during the 2026 season, they will be left with little choice but to move on. If he plays well, then a financial commitment could be on the horizon.

Wide Receiver Darnell Mooney

Darnell Mooney enters the final year of a three-year, $39 million contract he signed with the Falcons in 2024. After a breakout first season with the team, recording 64 catches for 992 yards and five touchdowns over 16 games.

The expectations for this season were a repeat of that performance, but he fell well short. Mooney played in 15 games but was largely a non-factor due to lingering injury issues. He recorded just 32 catches for 443 yards and a single touchdown.

After a difficult season in 2025, Mooney could be a candidate to be released this offseason. According to Spotrac , the team built in an out that they could use to limit the dead cap hit from his contract. With the depth issues the Falcons have at receiver, they could opt to retain him and hope for better in 2026.

Center Ryan Neuzil

The Falcons tabbed Ryan Neuzil to take over for the departed Drew Dalman, and his first full season as a starter produced a mixed bag of results.

He allowed one sack and accrued four penalties over 1,096 snaps this season. Pro Football Focus gave him a run-blocking grade of 82.1 (6th among 40 centers), a pass-blocking grade of 59.3 (30th), and an overall grade of 77.4 (7th).

With a new regime and offensive scheme coming to the offensive line, the staff could look to make a change at center. Neuzil has an affordable contract, with a cap hit of $6.2 million and a dead cap of $3.4 million, so the Falcons will likely look to give him at least one more season.

Linebacker Divine Deablo

Divine Deablo is a bit of a cheeky addition here, since the linebacker had a breakout season for the Falcons in 2025. He started 13 games for the Falcons, missing four due to a fractured forearm, proving to be a pivotal piece for the defense. He recorded 73 tackles, a sack, five tackles for loss, and seven passes defended.

His presence at the second level was crucial for the unit’s pass defense, and they suffered when he was unavailable (0-5 in weeks he did not play the full game).

Deablo’s inclusion on this list has more to do with him entering the final year of his deal with the team. If they choose not to extend him and he replicates his production, then the linebacker could enter free agency again in 2026 with a much higher price tag than his $7 million AAV from his current contract.

Cornerback Mike Hughes

Similar to many on this list, Mike Hughes is under contract with the Falcons through the 2027 season after he signed a three-year, $18 million extension last offseason, but the team has a potential out after this season. The affordability of his contract means he will be a strong candidate to stick around next season, but they could also look to upgrade the position opposite A.J. Terrell Jr.

The former first-round pick played in 12 games last season, allowing 40 receptions on 71 targets (56.3%) for 524 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception. He allowed a 92.7 quarterback rating.

Atlanta has not selected a cornerback in the first three rounds since drafting Terrell in 2020. That could change over the next two offseasons, and Hughes could be on the way out unless he can lock down his job in 2026.