Atlanta Falcons Showing Interest in Top Cornerback Prospect

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons came into the offseason with needs all over their roster, but free agency helped provide them with an infusion of veteran players. They have added more than a dozen offensive and defensive players who should factor into their rotations this fall.

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The Falcons did not address their secondary until Wednesday, when they signed ex-Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darnay Holmes. The former fourth-round draft pick can slot inside to play some nickel while Billy Bowman Jr. continues his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon. He could be viewed as a one-for-one replacement for Dee Alford.

Atlanta could continue adding to their secondary in free agency, but the draft offers some enticing young options for the Falcons to pursue.

Malik Muhammad Is Reportedly On the Falcons’ Roster

According to OnSI’s NFL Draft writer Justin Melo, the Falcons met with the Texas Longhorns cornerback Malik Muhammad at the NFL Combine last month.

“I had a formal interview at the NFL Combine with the Atlanta Falcons,” he told Melo. “I have a two-day visit with the Dallas Cowboys coming up. I’ve already met with the Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers [virtually]. I’m actually scheduled to meet with the Panthers a second time. I met with the New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills. Those are off the top of my head.”

The defensive back turned heads with his performance in Indianapolis. He ran a 4.42-second forty-yard dash, while notching a 39” vertical and 10’10” broad jump. Naturally, his pre-draft stock has started to elevate. His ‘ Relative Athletic Score ’ of 9.58 ranked 120 out of 2,822 CB from 1987 to 2026.

On the field, Muhammad was a three-year starter for the Longhorns. He finished with 98 total tackles, 16 passes defended, and three interceptions over 41 career games.

Muhammad would come in and compete for a spot with incumbent starter Mike Hughes as the second outside cornerback, but he could also push inside in the early parts of his career while he adjusts to the NFL. However, the defensive back said he is capable of doing that, but he has “no doubt” that he will be lining up on the outside.

His projections put him within the Falcons range at pick No. 48, but would be unlikely to fall to them in the third round (No. 79).

Falcons Could Add Another Cornerback

The Falcons have not selected a cornerback within the first three rounds of the draft since taking A.J. Terrell Jr. in the first round back in 2020. They have opted for a patchwork unit in the years since.

Despite the seeming lack of investment, that group still put together a strong season last year. The Falcons finished No. 15 in total defense (326.6 yards per game), No. 19 in scoring defense (23.6 points per game), No. 15 in expected points added (EPA) per play (-0.04), and No. 14 in EPA per pass allowed (-0.08).

After some struggles from Hughes, adding more competition to their secondary could do them well.

Should the Falcons opt to pursue Muhammad in the draft, they will have infused their secondary with lots of players who could produce for them. They will feature cornerbacks Hughes, Cobee Bryant, C.J. Henderson, Clark Phillips III, Mike Ford Jr., and A.J. Woods, along with the new addition Holmes.