Instant Reaction: Atlanta Falcons Select Avieon Terrell With No.48 Pick in NFL Draft

In what could create the first known tandem of brothers starting at cornerback in NFL history, the Atlanta Falcons selected Avieon Terrell out of Clemson with the No. 48 pick in the NFL Draft.

AJ and Avieon Terrell embrace after becoming @AtlantaFalcons teammates ❤️



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A.J. Terrell, Terrell’s older brother, has served as Atlanta’s primary starting cornerback since 2020, even earning second-team All-Pro honors in 2021, but the team has struggled to find a consistent starter to line up across from him.

Originally projected as a first-round pick after an impressive career at Clemson, his draft stock took a hit after re-aggravating a lingering hamstring injury while working out for NFL scouts during a private pro day at Clemson.

How Will He Fit In Atlanta?

While the older Terrell has held down his side of the field over the past half decade, the hope is that the family duo can provide stability at the position and solidify what is otherwise a strong secondary.

Cornerback Mike Hughes struggled as the Falcons’ starting corner opposite A.J. Terrell for much of last season, earning a below-average Pro Football Focus grade (72nd out of 114 qualifying corners) while starting 12 games.

Assuming the younger Terrell can move past his injury struggles, expect him to take over as Atlanta’s full-time starter opposite his older brother by the end of next season, meaning the Falcons may have landed a bargain on a player who had been projected as a first-round pick as recently as last month.

Scouting Report

Last season, the 5-foot-11, 186-pound cornerback earned First-team All-ACC honors after ranking among the FBS's top-10 highest-graded players at the position (min.600 snaps), giving up catches on just 56.9% of all targets while adding 32 solo tackles and five pass deflections throughout the season.

He became Clemson's starting cornerback toward the end of his true freshman season, and has started 29 games since.

While he did not run the 40-yard-dash at the 2026 NFL Combine, Terrell measured in at 5-foot-10 3/4 and 186 pounds, while recording a 34-inch vertical jump, a 10-foot-3 broad jump and knocking out 17 reps on the bench press.

In a recent mock draft put together by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, he expected Terrell to land with the Seattle Seahawks in the first round (No.32 overall).

He displays an ideal blend of patience and athleticism, prioritizing polish and football IQ to diagnose plays without overcommitting, while still possessing the speed and leaping ability to keep up with top-tier No. 1 receivers in the NFL.