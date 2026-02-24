Ian Cunningham Teases Bigger Role for Atlanta Falcons Playmaker

INDIANAPOLIS – Ian Cunningham confirmed on Sports Radio 92.9 The Game that the Atlanta Falcons will place the franchise tag on tight end Kyle Pitts Sr., later explaining his thought process behind the matter.

“Had a chance to talk to Kyle [and] David, his representation, to tell them our thoughts and the direction that we were headed,” Cunningham said from the podium at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. “When you get these jobs, there are a lot of decisions that you have to make in a short period of time. So, this allows us to use this mechanism, and allows us a little bit more time to evaluate the situation moving forward.”

With this move, the Falcons ensure their tight end will not reach free agency. The tag will grant them exclusive negotiation rights with Pitts and guarantee a one-year contract worth approximately $16 million. Atlanta can now either extend their tight end or trade him, but has until July to sign any long-term deal. If they cannot reach an agreement, then the one-year deal locks in for the 2026 season.

As of now, Pitts will be a Falcon in 2026, and Cunningham said he sees a potentially expanded role for the young playmaker as he continues to gain experience in the NFL.

​​”It's such a unique position,” Cunningham said about how he views the tight end in an offense. “Those are really, really smart guys, right? They’re guys that can block, run routes, and feel spacing. For a coordinator being in 12 personnel, especially when you get a guy like Colston [Loveland], or when you get a guy like Kyle, it gives you another weapon. It helps dictate the defense, whether they're going to play base to that, or whether they're going to play nickel. So, it allows a lot of flexibility for an offense, and I feel like that position is going to continue to grow moving forward.”

Pitts was named to his first-career All-Pro team after catching 88 passes for 928 yards and five touchdowns. He became the weapon the Falcons believed he could be in the open field, with 58% of his receptions going for first downs. It was an affirming performance for the former fourth-overall pick from the 2021 Draft.

Now, Kevin Stefanski enters as head coach, and the self-proclaimed tight end ‘aficieando’ could help Pitts reach the next level. The tight end is still only 25, and he fought through a knee injury that he suffered in 2022 and some fluctuating quarterback play. If he can build off his strong 2025, then 2026 and beyond could have more outstanding football in store.