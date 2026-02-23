Atlanta Falcons Make Logical Move with Kyle Pitts' Contract

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons are planning on using the franchise tag on tight end Kyle Pitts Sr., according to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport . The deadline to make the decision official was March 3rd, but Ian Cunningham and his new regime were the first team in the NFL to make a tag decision this offseason.

With this move, the Falcons will guarantee that their tight end will not reach free agency. The tag will grant them exclusive negotiation rights with Pitts and guarantee a one-year contract worth approximately $16 million . The hope is that the two parties can work out a long-term deal, but they will have until July to sign that deal before the one-year deal locks in for the 2026 season.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

In a year without a premium draft pick, the Falcons will also be able to trade their star tight end for additional capital this spring. CBS Sports ’ Jonathan Jones speculated that teams could show interest in Pitts, should Atlanta make him available.

But Kevin Stefanski loves his tight ends. He cut his teeth coaching the position as an assistant, and spoke highly of how he loves to utilize it.

“I love the position because of the versatility that it provides to an offense,” Stefanski said. “And you've seen it around the league. This is nothing new or earth-shattering, but tight ends that can line up all over make life hard on a defense. Whether you can line them up outside, in the backfield, in line, you name it, we love versatility at that position.”

After several years of fluctuating performances, the former No. 4 overall pick turned it on in 2025 with an outstanding season. Pitts was named to his first-career All-Pro team after catching 88 passes for 928 yards and five touchdowns. He became the weapon the Falcons believed he could be in the open field, with 58% of his receptions going for first downs.

There is reasonable concern that the breakout in 2025 was an isolated incident born of necessity. The Falcons lost Drake London in Week 11 to a PCL injury in his knee, and the star receiver missed the next several games (and was not close to 100% when he did return).

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

Pitts, 25, could only be scratching the surface of his potential. He began his career with massive expectations, but that early momentum was derailed by a knee injury and lackluster quarterback play. His 2025 season was a return to what could be, and it would be reasonable to expect that Pitts could continue with his progression from here and take off.

Now, after the Falcons tagged Pitts, they will have the inside track on signing him to a long-term deal this offseason.