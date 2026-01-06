Atlanta Falcons Who are Scheduled to Hit Free Agency

News that the Atlanta Falcons will be overhauling their front office dominated the news cycle since Sunday afternoon. The new head coach and general manager will have some big decisions to make regarding pending free agents.

We're going to run through all of the free agents and players the Falcons could potentially move on from heading into free agency in March.

Unrestricted Free Agents (15)

The Falcons have 15 players scheduled to be free agents once the new league year officially begins on March 11th. The contact period begins on March 9th, so teams can exclusively negotiate with their own players until the contact period begins.

David Onyemata, DL, $11,666,667 (previous contract average)

Leonard Floyd, ED, $10,000,000

Kyle Pitts, TE, $8,227,624

Kaden Elliss, LB, $7,166,667

Bradley Pinion, P, $2,883,333

Arnold Ebiketie, ED, $2,204,672

Troy Andersen, LB, $1,525,893

Dee Alford, CB, $1,500,000

Feleipe Franks, TE, $1,440,000

Elijah Wilkinson, G, $1,422,500

DeAngelo Malone, LB, $1,307,396

Josh Woods, LB, $1,170,000

Kentavius Street, DL, $1,170,000

Teagan Quitoriano, TE, $1,100,000

Tyler Allgeier, RB, $998,474

There are some important players on this list. Onyemata and Floyd are 33 years old and will likely be allowed to walk unless they want to come back on significantly lower deals.

Kyle Pitts is going to get a big raise in 2026, and the Falcons will likely franchise tag him at one-year $15.8 million guaranteed, while they either negotiate a longer contract extension or shop him for a trade. They gambled on his fifth-year option rather than trading him at a low point in his career, and that gamble paid off. Pitts is a viable trade option heading into the draft in April.

Eliss was the team's defensive MVP, and it's surprising he hasn't already been signed to an extension. He hasn't said a word about his contract expiring, and he may be set on hitting the market again. He would be a big loss to the defense if he leaves.

Tyler Allgeier earned roughly $4 million on his rookie contract. He'll probably triple his earnings in March and put at least $8 million in the bank in a combination of a big raise and signing bonus. It just won't be with the Falcons. He's earned his payday and a chance to be a feature back somewhere else.

Dee Alford and Kentavious Street outplayed their one-year deals and would be good depth pieces to bring back, and we've probably seen the last of Arnold Ebiketie and Troy Andersen.

Restricted Free Agents (3)

This is a little more complicated, but essentially gives a team the right to match any offer the player receives, and in some cases, get a draft pick if he leaves.

Malik Heath, WR, $901,333

Jovaughn Gwyn, C, $1,030,000

Sam Roberts, DL, $1,100,000

The Falcons must first give a qualifying offer to the player; in the case of Heath, Gwyn, and Roberts, that would be a one-year deal worth $3.4 million. Roberts was playing well before he got hurt, but he was signed off of the Panthers' practice squad and is now injured. Atlanta can probably bring each of these players back if they'd like, without a qualifying offer at a lower price.

Exclusive Rights Free Agents (3)

Natrone Brooks, CB, $877,500

LaCale London, DL, $960,000

Elijah Garcia, DL, $1,030,000

This is a tough one on players. An ERFA is defined as: Any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams.

London played well for the Falcons, and at a $1.2 million salary, they'd be foolish not to bring him back.

What's Next?

The Falcons are in the process of hiring a new president who will then hire a new general manager and coach. Matt Ryan is widely expected to be that guy. Owner Arthur Blank has shown a willingness to splash the cash on free agents, and he's rarely lost a player the Falcons have wanted to keep.

Kaden Elliss is really the one to watch. The Falcons still have a franchise tag option of keeping Pitts at a market rate. Elliss is 30 years old and has one more chance at a big contract, and he'll have options from a host of teams in a better position to win in 2026.

The new regime will have to hit the ground running as soon as they're hired.