Latest Intel on Atlanta Falcons General Manager Search

ATLANTA – The search for the next general manager of the Atlanta Falcons is taking shape.

After Atlanta hired Kevin Stefanski as its head coach on January 17th, the search for the general manager accelerated. Ryan and the Falcons highlighted six different candidates to interview , with those taking place in rapid succession between Thursday and Friday.

“I think you're looking for two people that don't see the game polar opposite,” the president of football, Matt Ryan, said last week. “We're looking for people that are aligned in that vision. We're looking for people that work well together. And that doesn't mean best friends, but you've got to have a professional and really strong working relationship.”

Ryan will lead the interviews, but Stefanski will reportedly “have a voice” on the candidate, according to NFL insider Josina Anderson .

After he is hired, the general manager will “be exactly the same as what it’s been here before.” This person will operate in the standard capacity, making all personnel and contract decisions, but will report directly to Ryan. However, the president of football insisted that he will not be trying to do the general manager’s job.

And that is where one thing has stood out during this process: the emphasis that the Falcons have put on candidates who have contributed to Super Bowl teams and winning organizations.

The candidates have combined to win 12 Super Bowls, with seven more appearances. These candidates have also mingled with some of the NFL’s most consistent franchises over the last two decades. The six candidates in consideration have all made stops in either New England, Philadelphia, Baltimore, San Francisco, or Pittsburgh.

Ryan is looking for a candidate who is well-connected to the best organizations, with the most consistent leadership (e.g., Howie Roseman, Omar Khan, Ozzie Newsome, etc.) With that in mind, he wants someone who can take over so he can step back.

With Stefanski set to be introduced on Tuesday (January 27th) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, there is reason to believe that the Falcons could have their next general manager hired in the coming days. The hire has taken a bit longer than some expected, but with no competition for the opening (the Dolphins hired their general manager on January 9th), the Falcons had little reason to hurry.

Two candidates are widely viewed around the league as early favorites, with four others forming a deep and unusually decorated finalist group.

IAN CUNNINGHAM

The assistant general manager of the Chicago Bears was the first (and only) candidate the Falcons had requested to interview for their vacancy for the better part of a month. Cunningham cut his teeth with the Ravens and Eagles before leaping to his current position with the Bears. His time with Howie Roseman and Ozzie Newsome gave him a front-row seat to how some of the best organizations run, also netting him a pair of Super Bowl rings.

Cunningham has since played a central role with the new-look team that won the NFC North for only the second time in the last 15 years. He was on the team that hired Ben Johnson and made critical drafting decisions.

In addition to his resume, Cunningham has a connection to the Falcons. He is the No. 2 in Chicago under Ryan Poles, who played football with Ryan at Boston College. Ryan and Poles remain close.

Cunningham will have his formal interview on Friday, the second with the franchise. He also interviewed for Ryan’s role as president of football.

JOSH WILLIAMS

Williams is in his first season as the director of scouting and football operations with the San Francisco 49ers, and he has worked his way up from an assistant in the scouting department. As Cunningham did, he also interviewed for the position of president of football, which went to Ryan. He was also a candidate for the Jacksonville position last offseason.

In his current role, Williams directs pro and college scouting efforts, supports player development, and assists in contract negotiations. He works closely with Kyle Shanahan, who coached Ryan in Atlanta in 2015 and 2016.

Williams will interview for the position on Friday.

ANDY WEIDL

Weidl has been with the Steelers since 2022 and is a well-respected talent evaluator around the league. As assistant general manager, he has been a primary decision-maker for the draft and in free agency.

He has been in the league since 1998, with stops with the Eagles and Ravens. His years have qualified him for a trifecta of well-managed franchises over the last 15 years. Weidl also worked with the New Orleans Saints as a combine scout (2000 to 2002), and has won two Super Bowls as a personnel guy.

Weidl interviewed for the position on Thursday.

JAMES LIIPFERT

Liipfert, a Georgia native and former Georgia Tech linebacker in the 2000s, just finished his first season as the Texans’ assistant general manager. Before his current position, he was the executive director of player personnel and the assistant director of personnel/director of college scouting in Houston.

He played a central role in acquiring notable draftees, edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., quarterback C.J. Stroud, and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. With him involved in the organization, the Texans finished 12-5 and won the AFC South in 2025.

Before his time in Houston, Liipfert spent nine seasons with the Patriots as a scout (two years as an assistant, four years as an area scout, and three as a national scout). He joined the organization straight out of college and helped New England win nine division titles and two Super Bowls.

Liipfert interviewed for the position on Thursday.

MIKE BRADWAY

Bradway just completed his first season as the assistant general manager for Kansas City. He took on this role after four years as the Senior Director of Player Personnel and three years as the Assistant Director of Player Personnel. Since joining the Chiefs in 2018, Bradway has contributed to the NFL’s latest dynasty. He has helped the franchise win three Super Bowls and make two more appearances.

Before Kansas City, Bradway spent a decade with Howie Roseman and the Eagles. While he left Philadelphia before their Super Bowl win in 2017-18, he did play a role in putting together that team.

He is set to interview with the Falcons on Friday.

JOE DOUGLAS

Joe Douglas is currently the senior personnel director and advisor to the general manager in Philadelphia. He was re-hired by the Eagles last offseason after serving as the general manager of the New York Jets from 2019 to 2024.

While it was a disappointing tenure with the Jets, Douglas is the only candidate with on-the-job experience. New York was 32-68 with him in charge.

During his first stint in Philadelphia from 2016 to 2018, Douglas played a major part in the team's Super Bowl-winning team in 2018. He also had stops with the Bears (2015) and Ravens (2000 to 2014), where he contributed to both Super Bowl victories with Ozzie Newsome.