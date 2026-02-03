Bijan Robinson Shares Glowing Endorsement of Falcons HC Kevin Stefanski

The Atlanta Falcons cleaned house hours after the end of the 2025 NFL Season, firing head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot after the team’s second consecutive 8-9 finish. The Falcons brought in Kevin Stefanski to be the franchise's next coach, and star running back Bijan Robinson is fired up about the two-time Coach of the Year.

“Yeah, he’s fire, bro,” Robinson said while he was mic’d up at the Pro Bowl. “I like him a lot.”

Stefanski served as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns for the previous six seasons before he was ultimately fired at the end of this season. During his tenure with the Browns, he led Cleaveland to two playoff berths, including a playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020, their first playoff win since 1994.

Prior to Stefanski’s arrival, the Browns had made the playoffs just once in the last 22 years, seeing a wild-card exit in 2002. He won Coach of the Year each season he led Cleaveland to the postseason, 2020 and 2023, winning 11 games in both years.

Now Stefanski takes over in Atlanta, and Robinson, for one, is fired up to work with him, and that feeling is mutual. In fact, the coach revealed that he had been so excited that he could not wait to text the star running back, sending a text the very night he was hired.

“I thought to myself, should I send this? What if the kid’s sleeping and I wake him up? But I had to, and I had to tell him how excited I was to be coaching him.” Stefanski told NFL Network last week.

Robinson is coming off a season where he led the entire NFL in yards from scrimmage with 2,298, the most by any year over the last six seasons. Running backs have had a lot of success under Stefanski in Cleveland.

Nick Chubb saw a career high of 1,525 rushing yards with him in 2022. He saw career highs in rushing touchdowns, with 12, in both 2020 and 2022. In his three healthy seasons with the Browns and Stefanski, he never averaged under 5.0 yards per carry, including 5.6 per carry in 2020. This was the second-best in the league.

Jerome Ford had 813 rushing yards on 4.0 yards per carry and 565 or more yards on 5.4 yards per carry, with Chubb dealing with injury in both 2023 and 2024. In 2025, rookie Quinshon Judkins had 827 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, including a hat trick against the Miami Dolphins in Week 7. He was tied for fifth amongst all rookie running backs in rushing touchdowns, despite missing three games.

With Kevin Stefanski now at the helm in Atlanta, Bijan Robinson isn’t the only one who is excited; the feeling is mutual. For Robinson, who is coming off a historic 2025 campaign, Stefanski’s track record with running backs is very promising.

The Falcons enter the 2026 season with a new vision, and let Bijan Robinson tell it, but the guy leading the way is something worth getting excited about.

