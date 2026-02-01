Falcons' Kevin Stefanski Landed Huge Raise in Atlanta: Reports

The Atlanta Falcons landed their preferred choice at head coach in Kevin Stefanski this offseason. But it cost Falcons owner Arthur Blank a pretty penny.

Citing data from Sportico, DraftKings posted on X this week that Stefanski will make $14 million in the 2026 season. That will rank Stefanski eighth among the highest-paid coaches in the league next year.

Stefanski just missed the cut as one of the top 10 highest-paid coaches in the United States. Several coaches in the NFL and NBA hold the bottom spots in that top 10 with a $15 million annual salary.

In 2026, Stefanski will make more than both Mike Vrabel and Mike Macdonald, who will square off in Super Bowl LX next Sunday. Stefanski is also set to have a higher salary than two-time NFC championship head coach and former Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.

Even more notably, Stefanski's salary is significantly higher than what his pay was with the Cleveland Browns and also a lot more than what the Falcons paid Raheem Morris last season.

Kevin Stefanski Receives Raise From Falcons After Browns Firing

The NFL coaching industry is one of the most unique businesses in America. It's a year-long grind that can sometimes start with no pay at all.

But at the very top, coaches can earn generational wealth ... even after getting fired.

The Browns parted ways with Stefanski after he posted a 45-56 record over six seasons. While he won the NFL coach of the year award twice in 2020 and 2023, Stefanski led the Browns to an 8-26 mark the past two years.

It didn't cost much, though, for the Browns to move on. According to Front Office Sports, Stefanski made an average annual salary of $3.5 million in Cleveland. Last year, that was tied for 21st among NFL head coaching salaries.

Stefanski is a strong offensive mind. But to see his salary quadruple after getting a pink slip is pretty nuts. Furthermore, Stefanski went from a bargain in Cleveland at 21st-highest paid to one of the most expensive head coaching options in one offseason.

That happened after his Browns went 5-12.

Stefanski Will Make More than Three Times as Much as Ex-Falcons HC Raheem Morris

Interestingly, Raheem Morris made more than Stefanski last season. That's rather ironic, but to be fair, it wasn't by much. The Falcons were paying Morris $4 million annually on his five-year deal according to Front Office Sports.

That means not only has Stefanski's salary quadrupled, but what the Falcons are paying their head coach has increased nearly the same amount.

Morris and his defensive staff solved a lot of Atlanta's defensive woes over recent years in 2025. But the offense took a step back under first-year starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who also suffered a partially torn ACL.

Stefanski's top immediate priority will be to get more from Penix and the Falcons offense, which is filled with young playmakers.