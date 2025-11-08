Bijan Robinson Urges Falcons to Lean into Key Offensive Strength
The Atlanta Falcons have built their offensive identity around a powerful run game, led by running backs Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, and have the belief that they can line up and run the ball against anyone.
“I think we’re a running football team that’s able to go out there run it on just about anybody when you want to run it,” Head coach Raheem Morris said in regards to Atlanta’s run game ahead of their Week 6 matchup with the Buffalo Bills.
In the three weeks that followed their explosion against the Bills, a game in which they totaled over 200 yards on the ground, the Falcons’ ground game has struggled to find similar success, failing to eclipse 75 total rushing yards in any game since.
Robinson was asked how Atlanta can get their ground back on track, starting this Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.
“We need to go in there with the mentality, you know, that’s what we do. Our identity is running the football, and everything else, you know, opens up and comes with that. So, for us, we know in order to win and to dominate that [running the ball] has to be the main focus of the game.” Robinson said.
When the Falcons abandon their run game, they lose games. In their three victories this season, Robinson has 22 carries, 17 carries, and 19 carries. When he has fewer than 15 carries, the Falcons are 0-5 this season.
“I don’t want to go out there and plan to throw it 40 times,” Morris said after Atlanta’s Week 1 loss, a game in which quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw the ball 42 times.
In Atlanta’s last three games, the Falcons have had 38 attempts, 31 attempts and 37 attempts. They’ve completely gone away from their identity and abandoned the run game. In that span, Robinson and Allgeier have combined for just 45 total carries.
Robinson’s statement serves as a reminder of the Falcons’ core philosophy: running the football isn’t just a tactic, it’s the team’s identity; an identity they need to return to if they want to start winning football games again. To get back on track, Robinson knows that Atlanta will need to lean on their run game, which will be the key to opening up the rest of the offense, and put them in a position to win.
With Sunday’s matchup against the Colts looming, a game set to be played on the international stage, Bijan Robinson knows what the Falcons need to do: get back to their roots and run the football.