Dorlus Relishing Big Year, Dives into Work with Former Falcons DT

After what was essentially a redshirt rookie season with the Atlanta Falcons, defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus has emerged as a standout on Atlanta’s defensive line, thriving in an expanded role this season. His 7.5 sacks are currently the second most on the team, and the seventh most amongst interior defenders in the NFL.

That production is no surprise to the Falcons’ coaching staff. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich highlighted Dorlus’s pass-rushing upside before the season even began, praising the big man’s ability to disrupt passers.

“Dorlus is a guy that you know, he came into this league as, as a guy I think across the league was, was regarded as this really cool inside pass rusher on pass downs,” Ulbrich said. “Because for a big man, he’s got movement, he understands how to rush, get on edges, he can win. That’s what we were all excited about…”

Dorlus has been a huge part of the Falcons' pass-rushing turnaround. The team currently has 50 sacks, the second most in the NFL, and 19 more than they did last season, with two games left to play.

What may come as a surprise is that Dorlus’s 7.5 sacks this season already match Grady Jarrett’s career high for a single season, despite Dorlus playing roughly half as many snaps. Jarrett recorded 7.5 sacks in 2019, with 805 total defensive snaps played, while Dorlus has reached that mark on just 443 snaps this season.

That is not a slight to Jarrett, but rather a testament to how efficient Dorlus has been at creating pressure and getting to the quarterback. Dorlus spoke highly of being in the same category as the former Falcons defensive tackle.

“It means a lot,” Dorlus said. “You know it’s a blessing for sure.”

Although Dorlus hardly saw the field last season, he credits his standout season to the mentorship from Jarrett himself.

“You know I was with Grady last year, so I learned a lot of things from him. And the biggest thing is just take advantage of my opportunity.” Dorlus said.

With two games to go, Dorlus has a chance to surpass Jarrett’s career high in sacks in his first season as a regular contributor. Regardless of whether or not he does, his production and efficiency have already made him a central part of the Falcons' impressive pass-rushing turnaround this season.

