Falcons Re-Signing Defensive Lineman After Breakout Season

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons have re-signed defensive lineman LaCale London, according to several reports across the league. The terms of his agreement have not yet become public.

The 6-foot-3, 297-pound former undrafted free agent has been with the Falcons since 2023, but originally signed with the Chicago Bears in 2020. He was a member of their practice squad, but made his NFL debut with them during the 2022 season.

The Falcons picked him up after a short stint in the XFL with the St. Louis Battlehawks. He was on the team’s practice squad for the majority of the 2023 season, but appeared in seven games that season. He returned to the practice squad in 2024, before he broke out last season.

London, 28, had a career year in 2025 after being called into action over the team’s final two months. As a rotational player who appeared in 13 games for the Falcons last season, he tallied 30 tackles, five sacks, and a forced fumble. Those sack totals were the fourth-most on the team. His efforts were important for a pass rush that snapped a decades-old franchise record for team sacks in a single season.

Now, he will return to a unit looking to build on that success in 2026.

The Falcons have continued to build depth on their defensive line, which was set to lose several contributors. With London now set to return to the fold in 2026, the Falcons are up to five players in that room – and six if Elijah Garcia returns after being tendered as a restricted free agent.

Ian Cunningham has been busy over the last several days establishing some critical depth for his defense, specifically in the front seven. After losing David Onyemata and Kaden Elliss to free agency, they have agreed to terms with Chris Williams, Azeez Ojulari, Cameron Thomas, Channing Tindall, and Christian Harris.

London projects as a strong depth player for the Falcons this season, playing behind Ruke Orhorhoro and Brandon Dorlus.

The Falcons’ defense, as a whole, is looking to improve on a strong 2025 performance after retaining defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. The Falcons finished No. 15 in total defense (326.6 yards per game), No. 19 in scoring defense (23.6 points per game), and No. 15 in expected points added (EPA) per play (-0.04), but No. 27 in EPA per rush allowed (+0.01).