Drake London Injured in Atlanta Falcons Game vs. Carolina Panthers
ATLANTA, GA – The Atlanta Falcons are looking to snap a four-game losing streak in Week 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Carolina Panthers were in town for this one, and the Falcons were trying to avenge a 30-point loss from Week 3 and avoid a season sweep by their division rivals.
This game went to overtime, where the Falcons fell 30-27 to the Panthers, but it wasn’t the only loss the team had on Sunday. Wide receiver Drake London was hurt late in the game with what was described as a knee injury.
London was the team’s leading receiver in Week 11. He was targeted nine times, catching seven for 119 yards. In his place, KhaDarel Hodge came in and was targeted once in the overtime period. The pass was incomplete.
The Falcons losing London for any extended period of time would be brutal. Before Week 11, London led the team in all receiving categories with 53 catches, 691 yards, and six touchdowns. His 31.6% target share is the third-highest mark in the NFL among players with 75 or more targets this season.
The next-highest wide receiver on the Falcons is Darnell Mooney, and he has just 13 receptions for 190 yards receiving before today.
Week 11 could prove to be a brutal one, both in the win-loss column and in terms of injuries. The Falcons’ offense already lost quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to an injury earlier in this game.
In his place, backup quarterback Kirk Cousins completed under half of his attempts and had just 48 yards passing in the second half.
Raheem Morris had no updates on London after the game.
This story will be updated.