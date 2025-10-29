ESPN Highlights A Falcon Defender As An Under-The-Radar Trade Option
With the NFL trade deadline less than a week away, the rumor mill is going to be heating up. The Atlanta Falcons sit at 3-4 on the season, with a tough stretch on the horizon, and several questions potentially on their minds as they approach next Tuesday.
Will they be buyers or sellers at the deadline? Sunday’s result could have a say in that fact.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH
According to the NFL’s NextGenStats, the Falcons currently hold a 17% chance of reaching the postseason. If they win on Sunday against the Patriots, that number could jump to 26%. If they lose, it would drop to just 11%.
ESPN insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano have reportedly been making calls around the league to see who has potential to be moved by November 3rd. If the Falcons were to be sellers, one name that ESPN considers to be an “under-the-radar” player who could get moved is edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie.
Here is what Fowler had to say about his selection.
“My pick, though, is Falcons edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie. I originally went with Keion White, but the third-year edge rusher was traded Tuesday. Ebiketie is another under-the-radar rusher who has garnered interest dating to the preseason. The Falcons don't want to trade him but typically will listen to offers on players. Like White, Ebiketie is a former second-round pick, and he registered 6.0 sacks in both 2023 and 2024. He's off to a slower start this season, and Atlanta's youth movement is on with James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker on the edge.”
The former second-round pick out of Penn State is in the final year of his rookie contract, and his future in Atlanta after this season is in question. Ebiketie has played 57 games (12 starts) for the Falcons over his four years, where he has 114 tackles (68 solo), 14.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles.
Hopes were high that Ebiketie, 26, could continue the tremendous finish to his 2024 season, where he accounted for five of his team-leading six sacks over the final six games of the year. To this point in the season, however, that has not necessarily been the case.
Ebiketie has played in every game this season, but has accounted for just 21 tackles.
The Falcons invested heavily in his position group over the offseason, adding veteran pass rusher Leonard Floyd and a pair of rookie first-round picks in James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker.
Despite that, Ebiketie’s snap counts have held steady all season at about 41%. That may decrease as the season goes on, as the Falcons continue introducing the pair of rookies to an increased workload.
With the veteran in the final year of his deal and a future in Atlanta in question, the Falcons may be hard-pressed to see if there is an offer out there.