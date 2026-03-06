Who the Atlanta Falcons Must Re-Sign in Free Agency – and Who They Don’t

The Atlanta Falcons and the rest of the NFL world are just a few days away from kicking off the new league year and kicking the news cycle into overdrive with the legal tampering window. As we approach the first roster-building period of the offseason, it is an important time to look at which Falcons players are hitting the market – and which ones they cannot afford to let go.

Ian Cunningham’s first major decision of his tenure as general manager was to put the franchise tag on tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. That move ensures that the Falcons will have the inside track on any negotiations with the second-team All-Pro. In addition to that move, Cunningham chose not to tender defensive lineman Sam Roberts, allowing him to enter free agency next week.

Aside from him, who else should stay or go? Falcons OnSi took a look at some of the notable departing free agents and made a determination.

Edge Arnold Ebiketie – STAY

Arnold Ebiketie was originally thought to be a candidate for departure after the way Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. took over the edge rotation late in the season. At one point last season, he was considered to be a trade candidate, but nothing ever came of that rumor. However, with the pending legal matter involving Pearce’s domestic violence arrest, Ebiketie may end up being a candidate to retain.

The former second-round pick never quite realized his potential with the Falcons, accounting for 16.5 sacks over his four years in Atlanta. He is still only 27, and there still may be some potential for him on a one-year deal and get an opportunity to take on a larger role in 2026.

ILB Kaden Elliss – GO

The signs are starting to indicate that Kaden Elliss’ time in Atlanta may be coming to an end, but he has been an impact player for this defense . That production has led to increased interest from outside parties, which could lead to his departure this offseason. If the Falcons can negotiate an extension with him, then he would be a fantastic retention. Should they not, and he gets too expensive, there should be several available players for them to pursue this offseason.

DL David Onyemata – GO

Atlanta is set to lose a massive chunk of its defensive line this offseason, but the unit also needs to get younger here. The Falcons are currently retaining Ruke Orhorhoro, Brandon Dorlus, and Zach Harrison along their defensive front, and they will need to add several bodies to this room.

David Onyemata was one of their better run stuffers, but they should have some solid options in free agency and the draft that they should pursue.

RB Tyler Allgeier – GO

This is one player that just about everyone would want to bring back to Atlanta, but Tyler Allgeier wants to be a starter in the NFL – and he earned that opportunity. He is said to be in the market for a $7-8 million contract, and that would simply be far too expensive for the Falcons to stomach for a backup running back. The production as a second option in the Atlanta backfield was great, but the Falcons will have to watch him find a new team this offseason.

Edge Leonard Floyd – GO

Leonard Floyd has been bouncing around the NFL a bit over the latter portions of his career. He signed a one-year deal to come and provide a spark to the pass rush, which he did to some degree. However, the price tag was pretty high ($10 million) for the production (3.5 sacks). Floyd did provide some veteran leadership for a young rotation of pass rushers, but he will be turning 34 this season.

CB Dee Alford – STAY

Dee Alford’s 2025 season was a revelation. He adjusted perfectly to Jeff Ulbrich’s defensive scheme and showed himself to be a versatile player for the Falcons’ secondary. Alford stepped in for injured defensive backs, both on the inside and outside. His retention all comes down to the asking price. If it starts to drift up closer to $5 million, then they may have to let him. Should they get him closer to $3 million, then he would be a fantastic option to have back.

K Zane Gonzalez – STAY

Zane Gonzalez was signed in November to come in as the eventual replacement for Parker Romo after the team’s continued struggles at the kicker position. At an affordable price (23rd AAV at his position), it would be unsurprising to see the team opt to bring him back, along with another kicker (veteran or otherwise), to hold a competition this offseason. However, it would not be a surprise to see them bring in some competition at the position.

P Bradley Pinion – GO

The Falcons have had Bradley Pinion on their roster for the last several years, but his time in Atlanta may be coming to an end. They added a punter (Trenton Gill) on a futures contract, and that could be the writing on the wall. He was a steady presence for the Falcons, breaking the franchise record for punts downed inside the 20. However, this is a position that they can afford to go cheaper.