ESPN Identifies Interesting Quarterback Option for Falcons in the Draft

The Atlanta Falcons are two weeks away from the pinnacle event of the NFL offseason, and opinions on what they should do with their limited draft capital have continued to swell. But ESPN’s NFL writer Ben Solak took a slightly different approach to this conversation.

As the mock drafts continue to pile up like an accountant’s paperwork on tax day – Solak jokingly compared them to taking a daily multivitamin - the writer focused on finding the “ideal landing spot for every single draftable quarterback in this 2026 class across all seven rounds.” His purpose was to find a “happy medium” between the scheme, team needs, and system fit that each player would have with the respective franchise.

The process, he explained, was more about investigation than precision. With this class not being all that deep with premier talent, his goal was to see what a team looks for in a backup quarterback in the later rounds. He listed nine names, and the Falcons were paired with an interesting option in the sixth round.

Round 6, No. 215 – Atlanta Falcons take Quarterback Luke Altmyer from Illinois

Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer is a scheme fit for the Falcons | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Solak refers to Altmyer as a Day 3 dart throw, with his physical talent, zippy release, and highly reliable accuracy in the quick game and on RPOs. The Illinois quarterback is effective on the move, and that sort of ability would be a natural fit in Kevin Stefanski’s offense in Atlanta.

“Many of Altmyer's strengths and weaknesses are similar to those of Dillon Gabriel coming out of Oregon, whom Kevin Stefanski helped draft in 2025 with the Browns. Now with the Falcons, Stefanski already has two potential starters in incumbent Michael Penix Jr. and veteran signing Tua Tagovailoa. But neither represents a substantial investment for the new coaching staff or front office, and the QB3 job is open for grabs above veteran Trevor Siemian, who was a practice squad player with the Titans over the past two years,” Solak wrote.

As it currently stands, the Falcons will be a bit hamstrung for picks later this month. Ian Cunninham will carry five selections, but none in the first or fifth round. Barring any additional trades between now and April 25th, the regime will need to make the most out of picks 2-48, 3-79, 4-122 (via Philadelphia Eagles), 6-215 (via Philadelphia Eagles), and 7-231.

“That's the hand that we were dealt,” Cunningham said about his lack of capital, “but we are going to try to figure out ways moving forward to create more opportunities, more swings at the plate moving forward.”

After the Falcons signed Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Siemian earlier this offseason, drafting a quarterback drifted to the back of the mind. Cunningham has said he is in the business of “best player available,” so this selection cannot be eliminated.

There is no immediate need for the Falcons at quarterback after their earlier moves, but the stylistic fit could pique the interest of both the general manager and the head coach. Altmyer could have time to adjust to the NFL and develop as a backup quarterback with room to grow into a starting-quality player in the years to come.