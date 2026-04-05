Atlanta Falcons Reveal Offseason Workout Dates, OTAs, Training Camp

The Atlanta Falcons have undergone a monumental facelift over the course of the last three months. Out with the old and in with the new.

Former head coach Raheem Morris was dismissed within hours after the Falcons wrapped the regular season with a win over the Saints. The next day CEO Rich McKay was moved off of football activities, and general manager Terry Fontenot was fired after failing to engineer a winning team in five seasons at the helm.

Matt Ryan was the first of the new hires. He was brought in to replace McKay as President of Football and be the go-between for Arthur Blank and all football activities. They quickly targeted two-time NFL Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski as the new head coach, and finally, Ian Cunningham was tabbed as general manager after stints with the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, and Baltimore Ravens.

They've been at Flowery Branch the last two-plus months, and they've met a lot of the players, but the first chance they'll get to work with them officially will be during Organized Team Activities (OTAs). The league announced this week the dates for all OTAs and mandatory mini-camps for every team in the NFL.

Atlanta Falcons Dates of Note:

First day: April 7

During this period, players are allowed to work with staff for workouts and injury rehabilitation. Meetings with coaches and class work are allowed.

Voluntary minicamp: April 21-23

Individual drills are conducted between players and coaches.

OTA offseason workouts: May 18-19, May 21, May 26-27, May 29, June 8-9, June 11

7 on 7s, installs but still no contact allowed.

Mandatory minicamp: June 16-18

A full-padded training camp.

It will be an entertaining offseason program for the Falcons with so many new faces. Not only will there be a new head coach and offensive coordinator, but new quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will get his first reps.

Tagovailoa joined the Falcons on a veteran minimum contract of just $1.3 million after being released by the Dolphins. He and Trevor Siemian will get the bulk of the reps in the spring while 2025 starter Michael Penix Jr. continues to recover from ACL surgery he had in November.

Mandatory minicamp also puts a deadline on some sort of action with second-year edge rusher James Pearce Jr. Pearce is facing three felony charges in Florida, and the Falcons have yet to make a formal comment on his status other than to say that they are aware of the charges and disappointed.

OTAs are optional, so Pearce can miss those without any formal statement from the Falcons or the NFL, but when mandatory minicamp arrives, the league will have to either issue an excused absence, formally suspend him pending the legal outcome, or allow him to attend.

There will be a lot of eyes at OTAs on Tagovailoa and new wide receiver Jahan Dotson. Dotson signed as a free agent last month and is expected to take over the starting wide receiver role opposite Drake London. The Falcons cut Darnell Mooney after a disappointing season, and Dotson is hoping to have a breakout season after being behind Devonta Smith and A.J. Brown in Philadelphia.

Sandwiched between the first voluntary training camp and OTAs is the NFL Draft. The Falcons have done a good job of filling holes in free agency, allowing them the luxury of getting the best prospect on their board at a premium position with their first pick at No. 48 overall.

Cornerback, wide receiver, and defensive tackle remain needs for this team, while offensive tackle would be a good building block for the future, with Jake Matthews turning 34 last month, and Kaleb McGary being in the final year of guaranteed money on his contract.

The draft is scheduled to begin on Thursday, April 23rd, with the first round. The Falcons are scheduled to be on the clock in the second round on Friday, April 24th.

Sign up for our free Atlanta Falcons newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!