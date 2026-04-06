Falcons Reportedly Meeting With Standout Local Quarterback Prospect

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly working out Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King and bringing him in for a top-30 visit. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport , his meeting with the Falcons (and also the Carolina Panthers) will come this week.

This will not be the first time King has spent time with the Falcons. Matt Ryan and Ian Cunningham, along with several area scouts, made their presence known at the Yellow Jacket pro day last month. King spent some extra time with the Falcons Ring of Honor quarterback that afternoon.

“I got to shake his hand, and we had a pretty good conversation as well,” King explained about his time with Ryan. “He was encouraging and whatnot, but a very nice guy, and, I mean, y'all know what he's done in the league, and it was just an honor just to be able to shake his hand.”

King, who will enter the draft as one of the older prospects in this class at 25, is a projected day-three player and developmental prospect. The reigning ACC Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year shot up draft boards after an outstanding NFL Combine.

His 4.46-second forty is the fifth-fastest time ever recorded for quarterback, and King’s athletic score ranked second among draftable players at his position. It put him on the radar of several NFL teams, but it was not new to him.

“Everybody knows I’m athletic, especially after the 40 – they probably jotted that down that I could run,” King said with a smile at his Pro Day.

King’s career took off after transferring to Georgia Tech in 2023. He started 36 games for the Yellow Jackets over the last three seasons, but led them to new heights last fall.

Georgia Tech finished 9-4, rising as high as No. 7 in the rankings. The quarterback was the heart and soul of that team, and he completed 69.8 percent of his passes for 2,951 yards with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions while also rushing for 953 yards and 15 TDs.

In Atlanta, King could operate as that developmental piece in a quarterback room that would feature Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. competing for the starting role, and Trevor Siemian as the third player. He would compete with Siemian for that position on the roster, but could find a role on the team in some capacity.

With his room still to grow as a thrower, but well-documented upside and toughness as a runner, some have speculated that he could opt to shift away from the quarterback position. King is willing to do what it takes to find a home and win games, but has generally pushed back on that idea.

“Every now and then they’ve mentioned it, but I feel like I'm a quarterback and I'm gonna go and compete as a quarterback,” he said. “If we’re in mid-season and stuff like that, and you're low in numbers somewhere, I'm whatever's for the team. But I feel like I’m a quarterback, and I'm going in there to compete as quarterback.”

King was one of the most productive players in Georgia Tech history, and could prove to be an interesting player at the NFL level.

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