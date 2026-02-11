ESPN Ranks Where Falcons' Kirk Cousins Would Be In Potential Free Agency Market

The Atlanta Falcons are in the early stages of the 2026 offseason, but one major decision with NFL implications looms. After reworking his contract earlier this month, quarterback Kirk Cousins is expected to be released by the franchise in March. Should they follow through with that decision, where would he fall among other quarterback options on the market?

ESPN NFL analyst Ben Solak put together his thoughts on where the market could fall for quarterback-needy teams this offseason, and where Cousins would fall in this market.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

The market at quarterback, including both free agency and the NFL Draft, is expected to be relatively weak compared to most years. The options would see a boost should Cousins, Kyler Murray, and/or Tua Tagovailoa reach free agency.

Cousins is viewed as “the next tier,” alongside the Green Bay Packers’ Malik Willis.

Willis is the younger option who will be sought after by teams this offseason. Solak compared him to Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Osweiler, citing the lack of a real sample size.

He linked Cousins' open market value to that of Aaron Rodgers last offseason. Fresh off an Achilles tear, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed Rodgers to a one-year, $13.6 million contract.

“Cousins is an evident stopgap quarterback -- a one-year solution for a team that needs passable play for short-term relief. While Kyler Murray, Tua Tagovailoa and Malik Willis could all play their way into multiyear futures with new teams, Cousins is reportedly mulling retirement and television as an option in this free agent period. If the marriage isn't right for one last go, he might forgo signing with a team entirely. But of the super-veteran options (Cousins, Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Joe Flacco and Jimmy Garoppolo), he is comfortably the most talented remaining passer,” Solak wrote.

“I'd make it 65-35 that he ends up signing a one-year deal somewhere.”

Solak sees Murray, who is coming off a foot injury that cost him most of the regular season, as the best potential option among the bunch. His cap hit makes him an affordable option, should a team opt to trade for him.

As for Tagovailoa, Solak sees a hyper-specific skill set that could find success in the right offense. There is a chance the Dolphins choose to sit on his contract, but he could be a trade target if they agree to eat most of the money.

Deeper cuts include Will Levis, Jalen Milroe, Tanner McKee, Davis Mills, Spencer Rattler, Derek Carr, and Garrett Nussmeier.

Atlanta, ironically, finds itself among Solak’s list of quarterback-needy teams. Michael Penix Jr. is still recovering from a torn ACL, and he should return at some point next summer. However, the Falcons will need to find a backup quarterback, or even take over, should Penix not be ready by Week 1.

Solak says that Atlanta is one of the 10 teams that will be looking at these ‘deeper cuts.’

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

“Funnily enough, Cousins would be a great fit in Atlanta,” he wrote. “He has played for new coach Kevin Stefanski successfully in the past (with Minnesota) and obviously has an existing rapport with the Falcons' pass catchers. Is the blood in Atlanta still bad now that the front office and coaching staff have been replaced?

“Atlanta likely won't compete hard for Willis' services in free agency, but I could easily see that front office trading for one of the backups on rookie contracts who are collecting dust on another team's bench.”

The Falcons are entering a new era in 2026, led by Ian Cunningham and Kevin Stefanski. How they answer the quarterback question could determine how soon this generation can find some success.