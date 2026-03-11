Falcons Sign Former Chicago Bears Defensive Lineman

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons have continued to add depth to their front seven with the signing of former Chicago Bears defensive lineman Chris Williams. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter , the Falcons signed Williams to a one-year deal worth $2 million.

Williams is set to join a defensive line room devastated by free agency departures, with just four of the nine contributors (including the tendered Elijah Garcia) set to return. At just under 300 pounds, he has some good size and will join the Falcons as a rotational defender.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

The defensive lineman played four seasons for Wagner College in Division III (2016-19). While playing for the Seahawks, he recorded 105 tackles (41 solo), 22 tackles for loss, six sacks, three forced fumbles, and blocked three kicks.

The Indianapolis Colts signed him as an undrafted free agent after the 2020 NFL Draft, and he remained on their practice squad during the regular season. He was with the Colts through 2022 and appeared in 13 games as a rotational player.

He was at the roster cutdown and bounced around the league in 2023. He signed practice squad contracts with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns, but it was not until August of 2024 that he made an impact.

Cleveland traded Williams and a seventh-round pick to the Chicago Bears for a sixth-round pick, and there, his career found its footing. His defensive snap count skyrocketed from just 107 through his first four years to 367 snaps in year one and 219 in year two. In that time, he appeared in 31 games (one start) over the next two seasons, recording 4.0 sacks, 37 tackles, four tackles for loss, and nine quarterback hits.

Williams joins a defense front looking to improve on a strong 2025 performance. The Falcons finished No. 15 in total defense (326.6 yards per game), No. 19 in scoring defense (23.6 points per game), and No. 15 in expected points added (EPA) per play (-0.04), but No. 27 in EPA per rush allowed (+0.01).

Williams is the fourth defensive addition the Falcons have made during the early parts of the free agency window. Elsewhere, they have added defensive end Cameron Thomas, plus linebackers Channing Tindall and Christian Harris.

On the offensive side, the Falcons have added wide receivers Olamide Zaccheaus and Johan Dotson, plus tight end Austin Hooper. In special teams, they have added kicker Nick Folk and punter Jake Bailey.